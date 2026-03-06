Indian women’s entrepreneurial ambitions rise to 64%, ACCA survey reveals

New survey data shows that 64% of women working in finance and accountancy in India now aspire to become entrepreneurs, up from 56% last year. The findings are drawn from early insights from ACCA’s global survey of over 11,000 finance professionals across 175 countries, with the full report due for publication in May 2026.

The increase signals growing confidence among women in using accountancy and finance training as a springboard for business ownership. While entrepreneurial ambitions remain higher among men overall, the narrowing gap reflects a significant shift in career confidence and long-term aspirations.

The data also indicates that entrepreneurial ambition is most pronounced among younger female professionals, particularly Generation Z and Millennials, with half suggesting they want to be entrepreneurs in the future. This points to a generational drive towards autonomy, impact and financial independence. The findings are released ahead of International Women’s Day 2026 and align with the global theme set by UN Women: ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL women and girls.’

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said: ‘Entrepreneurship represents economic empowerment in action. The number of women aspiring to business ownership is an encouraging signal that finance and accountancy skills are equipping women not only to lead within organisations, but to build enterprises of their own. Accountancy provides a powerful platform for entrepreneurial success, combining financial expertise, governance, risk management, technology and strategic insight. Supporting women to translate ambition into enterprise is essential not just for equality, but for economic growth.’

The Global talent trends 2026 data shows that accountancy remains a natural training ground for future business owners, with over half of respondents overall viewing their finance background as beneficial for entrepreneurial careers. Ambitions are particularly strong in emerging markets, where entrepreneurship is often seen as a pathway to economic mobility and societal impact.

The research also highlights that women’s entrepreneurial aspirations sit within a broader redefinition of the accountancy profession. Many finance professionals increasingly seek roles aligned to purpose, social impact, environmental sustainability and personal autonomy, underscoring the expanding role of accountancy as a gateway to entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Md. Sajid Khan, director – ACCA India, said: ‘The drive towards entrepreneurship in India is especially evident among younger finance professionals. They see accountancy as more than a technical discipline, it is a launchpad for innovation, independence, and impact. While there remains more progress to be made to achieve parity, the direction of travel is clear. The profession is helping to unlock entrepreneurial potential at scale.’