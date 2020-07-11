ISC and ICSE Result 2020: Boys outshine girls in Class X and XII examinations

Hyderabad: Boys outshone girls in Class X and XII examination results announced by the Council for The Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) for the ICSE and ISC year 2020 examinations announced on Friday.



According to the CISCE, a total of 2,07,902 candidates had appeared for the Class XII (ICSE) examination through 2,341 schools located in India and abroad. Of which, a total of 95,234 girls and 1,12,669 boys appeared for the examination.

Out of this, the total number of 2,06,525 candidates passed in the examination and only 1,377 remained unsuccessful. Of the total number of girls appeared 94,936 have passed the examination and 297 were unsuccessful. Against this, the total number of boys passed were 1,11,588 and 1,080 could not clear the examination.

In a similar trend, in Class X (ISC), a total number of 88,409 have appeared for the examination through 1,125 examination centres located in India and abroad. Of these, 85,611 have passed and 2,798 remained unsuccessful. The results outcome shows that out a total number of 47,429 boys and 40,980 girls appeared in the examinations, 45,441 boys and 40,170 girls passed the examination, respectively. A total of 810 girls and 1,988 boys could not clear the examination, it said.