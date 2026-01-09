IT Minister inaugurates techno-cultural fest at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elan & nVision 2026, the 17th edition of IIT Hyderabad’s flagship techno-cultural festival and South India’s largest student-run fest, was inaugurated today at the institute’s Kandi campus by the Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu. The three-day festival, being held from January 9 to 11, brings together over 30,000 students, innovators, artists and young entrepreneurs from across the country, featuring high-impact technology competitions, innovation showcases, cultural performances and thought-provoking dialogues that reflect IIT Hyderabad’s vibrant student ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, the Hon’ble Minister Shri D. Sridhar Babu said: “ELAN & nVision is a premier platform for young minds to share knowledge and engage with emerging technologies at a time when innovation is reshaping every aspect of life. As students stand at the crucial intersection of academics and invention, this 17th edition brings together youth, academia, and industry to shape the nation’s technological future. I commend IIT Hyderabad for its cutting-edge innovations, including the Autonomous Navigation Vehicle, and urge students to go beyond being job seekers—become innovators of ideas and pioneers of tomorrow’s technology”













A Celebration of Technology, Culture and Youthful Innovation, Guided by this year’s powerful theme, “The Last Ronin,” Elan & nVision 2026 symbolises resilience, independence and the relentless pursuit of excellence—values that resonate deeply with India’s next generation of innovators and leaders. The theme reflects the spirit of standing strong, forging new paths, and blending creativity with purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said:“Elan & nVision embodies the spirit of IIT Hyderabad—where technology, creativity and culture come together to shape responsible innovators. The festival provides a platform for students to think beyond classrooms, collaborate across disciplines, and transform ideas into impactful solutions, aligned with our ethos of Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity.”

The inauguration ceremony featured a vibrant cultural programme, including a Kuchipudi dance performance by Nrityangana, Guinness World Records holders, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage alongside contemporary student creativity.

High-Energy Competitions and Star Performances : Elan & nVision 2026 features an extensive lineup of technical competitions and innovation challenges, including robotics contests, hackathons, Enigma CTF, design challenges, and hands-on workshops on Electric Vehicles, Generative AI, robotics and cybersecurity. These events provide students from IITs and other institutions an opportunity to engage with emerging technologies and real-world problem-solving.

The cultural segment includes competitions in dance, music, drama, fine arts and literature, along with immersive performances by IIT Hyderabad’s student clubs and visiting college teams.

Adding star power to the celebrations, renowned Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan will headline the festival’s musical evenings, along with performances by Pranav Sharma, Anuj Rehan, DJ Tasha, Shreya Baruah, The Deccan Project and rapper Shivam, offering a dynamic mix of Bollywood, indie, electronic and hip-hop music.

nVisionX’26: A New Tech Summit on Sustainability

A major highlight this year is the launch of nVisionX’26, a first-of-its-kind technology summit under Elan & nVision, scheduled for January 10, 2026. Focused on “Sustainability and Green Energy,” the summit brings together experts, innovators and young technologists to discuss solutions for climate change, clean energy and sustainable development—reinforcing IIT Hyderabad’s leadership in socially relevant innovation.

With thousands of participants, cutting-edge competitions, cultural showcases and knowledge-driven dialogues, Elan & nVision 2026 once again positions IIT Hyderabad as a national hub where technology meets creativity, and ideas evolve into impact.