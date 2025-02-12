ITC WOW Recognizes Students, Educational Institutions, Dry Waste Collectors and Corporates for Contribution Towards Clean India Mission

Bengaluru: Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and resource conservation through sustainable waste management and recycling practices, ITC Limited hosted Samaagam: ITC WOW Green Awards Event today at B R Ambedkar Auditorium, Bengaluru. The event was held to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by key stakeholder groups in the waste management value chain - Students, Educational Institutions, Dry Waste Collectors, Resident Welfare Organisations and Corporates in advancing the cause of the Clean India Mission or Swachh Bharat, through effective waste management practices throughout the year.

The award ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri PJ Anand, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, ITC Limited along with Guests of Honour Smt Aanchal Chomal, Associate Director, School of Continuing Education, Azim Premji University and Sri Basavaraj R Kabade, Chief General Manager & Chief Engineer, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, Government of Karnataka.

The highlight of the event was the Interschool Recycling Championship (ISRC), ITC WOW’s flagship programme designed to instil the habit of source segregation and responsible waste management among future citizens. Implemented across all major cities in southern India, the programme encourages students and schools to actively participate in waste management practices, thereby fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Mr. PJ Anand, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, ITC Limited. said, “I extend my heartfelt compliments to the competition winners of the ITC WOW Interschool Recycling Championship. The encouraging contribution of all the students towards the vision of a clean and green environment is indeed commendable. ITC WoW is proud to facilitate an enabling multi-stakeholder ecosystem, where civil society, including students, can contribute meaningfully to this common goal. It is heartening to see that our future generation is actively coming forward to manage and recycle waste and create widespread awareness on the subject.”