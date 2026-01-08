JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip date likely in early January: Here’s what candidates should know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip in the first week of January 2026 for candidates appearing in Session 1 of the examination. The city intimation slip is a crucial pre-exam document that informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination centre, helping them make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

According to the tentative examination schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is likely to be conducted between January 21 and January 30, 2026. Following the pattern of previous years, the NTA usually issues the city intimation slip one to two weeks before the commencement of the exam. As a result, candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for updates.

It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. While the city slip only mentions the exam city, the JEE Main 2026 admit card, which will be released later, will contain complete details such as the exam centre address, date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. The admit card is generally issued three to four days before the candidate’s scheduled exam date.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth. In case of any discrepancy in the allotted city, candidates are advised to immediately contact NTA authorities through the helpline or official email.

With lakhs of aspirants expected to appear for JEE Main 2026, timely access to the city intimation slip will help students avoid last-minute inconvenience. Candidates are strongly advised to rely only on official notifications and avoid misinformation circulating on social media.