JGU at No. 1 in Education World India's Private University Rankings

New Delhi: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has once again secured the top spot in the Education World India Private University Rankings 2023- 24 for the category of Liberal Arts and Humanities.



JGU scored the topmost rank on parameters of higher education excellence, including curriculum and pedagogy, research and innovation, leadership, internationalism, industry interface and faculty welfare and development.

The rankings were based on a special survey where all respondents voted on select criteria. JGU's performance in the rankings is particularly noteworthy given the rise in the number of ranked institutions this year.

The university has also been consistently ranked as India's No. 1 private university in the QS World University Rankings for the past three years.

Being ranked #1 in Liberal Arts and Humanities is a significant achievement for JGU, as it is the only university in India with a focus solely on social sciences, arts, and humanities. This ranking is a testament to JGU's commitment to providing a world-class education in these fields and its efforts to constantly improve and innovate.

Spread across an 80-acre campus in Sonipat (Haryana), the university has been acknowledged for its excellence in the field of higher education, and this ranking serves as a reaffirmation of its high standards.