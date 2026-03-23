Jiahao Shen on What Was Lost When Wei-Jin Thought Reached Its Peak

There are moments in intellectual history when clarity deepens, arguments sharpen and ideas reach a kind of completion. It is tempting to see these moments as peaks.

But they often coincide with something else — quieter, harder to notice at first: a narrowing of what can still be thought.

This tension sits at the center of the work of Jiahao Shen, who is pursuing the postgraduate studies of world history and philosophy at King’s College London and now lives in Japan. His research focuses on the Wei-Jin period of early medieval China, a time of philosophical brilliance that followed the collapse of the Han dynasty. In Shen’s reading, that brilliance came at a cost. What faded was not rigor, but a certain kind of inner independence — a way of thinking that refused to fully align itself with power.

To see why, it helps to begin not with philosophy, but with society.

The formation of a new order

The fall of the Han in the third century did not simply fragment political authority. Over time, it reorganized it.

Regional families accumulated land, office and reputation. By the fourth century, they had begun to form something like a hereditary elite. Status was no longer only a matter of imperial appointment; it was increasingly embedded in lineage, education and cultural authority.

These families did not rely on force alone. They shaped the terms of legitimacy.

Confucian learning, long associated with governance, became even more central. Moral cultivation, textual mastery and administrative service were not separate pursuits. They reinforced one another. To participate in government was, in principle, to participate in a moral order.

For a time, this arrangement offered stability. It gave coherence to a world emerging from collapse.

But it also introduced a subtle shift — one that may not have been obvious to those living through it. When institutions begin to define morality, the space for questioning them becomes harder to locate. Critique does not disappear, but it loses some of its footing.

A culture of refinement

It was within this environment that Wei-Jin philosophy flourished.

Thinkers of the period drew on both Confucian and Daoist traditions to explore questions that were at once abstract and urgent: What is the relationship between being and non-being? What does it mean to act naturally? Is there an underlying order to the world that precedes social rules?

These were not purely theoretical discussions. They unfolded in settings that were themselves carefully cultivated — private estates, gatherings among friends, long conversations accompanied by wine and poetry. Intellectual life acquired a distinctive tone: elegant, allusive, often deliberately detached from immediate political concerns.

Later generations would look back on this world with a certain nostalgia.

And yet, even at the time, there were limits. Philosophical inquiry could move freely, but not indefinitely. It existed alongside a social order that depended on a degree of stability, and most scholars were, in one way or another, participants in that order.

The tension was not always visible. But it was there.

Two figures at the edge

Ruan Ji and Ji Kang, later associated with the Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove, lived within this world but did not fully accept it.

Their lives unfolded during a period of political consolidation, as the Sima family moved toward establishing the Jin dynasty. Many intellectuals adjusted to the shifting landscape. Some found ways to reconcile service with personal conviction.

Ruan Ji and Ji Kang did something else.

They withdrew, at least in part, from official life. They wrote poetry, composed essays and cultivated a style of existence that emphasized spontaneity and personal integrity. This withdrawal is sometimes romanticized, but it was not simply aesthetic. It reflected a judgment about the world around them.

Ruan Ji’s poems often circle around dislocation — wandering figures, fleeting encounters, a persistent sense that the surrounding order cannot quite be inhabited. Ji Kang, more direct, argued that genuine virtue could not be reduced to ritual or administrative role. In one well-known episode, he refused to cooperate with political authority and was executed in 262.

It is easy, from a distance, to frame them as dissidents. But they did not organize opposition, nor did they offer a program for reform. What they articulated was something less visible and, in some ways, more difficult to sustain.

When freedom moves inward

Shen suggests that figures like Ruan Ji and Ji Kang recognized a problem that was not easily solved at the level of institutions.

If political authority presents itself as moral authority, then disagreement can be recast as ethical failure. Under those conditions, resistance becomes ambiguous. It is not always clear where one stands.

Their response was not to reject philosophy, but to relocate it.

What could no longer be secured in public life might still be preserved inwardly — in the form of sincerity, self-awareness and a refusal to collapse one’s judgment entirely into prevailing norms. Shen describes this as an “inner world,” though the phrase risks sounding more stable than the experience itself.

There is a strain in their writing that feels unsettled. Clarity does not bring comfort. To see the world clearly, in their case, is also to recognize the limits of what can be changed.

It is not quite resignation. But it is not optimism either.

A tradition at its height

In the generations that followed, Wei-Jin thought did not disappear. On the contrary, it became more systematic.

Philosophers refined arguments, clarified concepts and developed increasingly sophisticated accounts of metaphysics. From a certain perspective, the tradition reached its intellectual peak after the lives of the figures who now define its spirit.

This is the paradox Shen points to.

As the social order stabilized, intellectual life became more fully integrated into it. Scholars served in government. Philosophy functioned as part of elite culture. The tension between thought and power did not vanish, but it softened.

What may have been lost is harder to measure. Not doctrine, but urgency. Not argument, but a certain insistence on independence.

It would be an overstatement to say that this spirit disappeared entirely. Traditions rarely change so cleanly. But it became less central, less visible.

A question that remains

Shen’s account of the Wei-Jin period does not present itself as a direct analogy to the present. Still, the comparison is difficult to avoid.

Modern societies tend to place considerable trust in institutions — to organize, to stabilize, to embody shared values. This trust is not without reason. Institutions make large-scale cooperation possible.

At the same time, they shape the language through which moral questions are asked. When that language becomes too closely aligned with administrative power, something shifts. It becomes harder to distinguish between describing an order and justifying it.

This does not mean that independence disappears. But it may change where it can be found.

The limits of preservation

Seventeen centuries later, the figures of Ruan Ji and Ji Kang remain compelling not because they resolved the tensions of their time, but because they did not.

They lived in a world where political structures were hardening and philosophical discourse was becoming more refined. They participated in that world, but only up to a point.

What they seem to have held onto — unevenly, and at considerable cost — was a sense that thought could not be entirely absorbed by its surroundings.

It is tempting to turn that into a lesson. But their example resists easy conclusions.

At most, it suggests that the independence of the mind is not something secured once and for all, whether by institutions or by withdrawal from them. It has to be maintained, and even then, not always successfully.

That may be a modest claim. It is also, in its own way, a demanding one.