JICA Welcomes Mitsubishi Electric–IIT Hyderabad MoU to Boost Japan–India Tech Collaboration

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), describing it as a significant step toward strengthening Japan–India industry–academia cooperation in advanced science and technology.

The agreement, effective from February 2026 to February 2029, focuses on promoting joint research, academic collaboration and human resource exchange in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. The initiative aims to accelerate the societal application of research outcomes while nurturing globally competitive research and development (R&D) talent.

JICA has played a key role in supporting IITH through financial and technical assistance, with particular emphasis on expanding international research partnerships. One of its major initiatives is the establishment of the Japan Desk at IITH, a dedicated platform designed to facilitate collaboration among Japanese universities, corporations and Indian academic institutions. Through this mechanism, JICA helped enable Mitsubishi Electric’s engagement with IITH, culminating in the formalization of the partnership.

Commenting on the development, JICA India Chief Representative TAKEUCHI Takuro said the collaboration reflects the growing depth of Japan–India cooperation in science, technology and innovation. He noted that the partnership would help create an ecosystem where industry and academia can jointly develop solutions to global challenges while contributing to human resource development, technological advancement and long-term sustainability in both countries.

Under the MoU, Mitsubishi Electric and IITH will undertake joint research projects, produce academic publications, organize lectures, workshops and hackathons through personnel exchanges, and support student internship opportunities. The collaboration will also include programs aimed at training globally oriented R&D professionals, aligning with JICA’s broader mission of promoting sustainable development through innovation, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

IITH, one of India’s leading engineering institutions, has steadily expanded its engagement with Japanese universities and corporations, strengthening its reputation as a hub for research excellence and industry collaboration. Mitsubishi Electric, meanwhile, continues to expand its global co-creation initiatives, focusing on advanced technologies to address complex societal challenges.

The MoU signing and launch event, attended by representatives from JICA, highlighted the deepening Japan–India partnership in education, research and advanced technology, while reaffirming JICA’s role in facilitating long-term, high-impact industry–academia collaborations.