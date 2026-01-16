Kerala PSC Thulasi Portal 2026 – My Profile, Results & Hall Ticket

Government jobs in Kerala have always been highly sought after. Every year, thousands of candidates compete for limited positions in various government departments. The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) plays a central role in recruiting candidates for these positions, announcing numerous vacancies every year. However, before the introduction of digital services, keeping track of these opportunities and submitting applications on time was often confusing and time-consuming.

To address these challenges, the Kerala PSC Thulasi Portal was launched. This official online platform allows candidates to register, apply for jobs, download hall tickets, and check results — all in one place. Thulasi has transformed the recruitment process, making it transparent, efficient, and user-friendly, saving candidates a lot of time and reducing the stress associated with manual application procedures. Today, it has become an essential tool for anyone preparing for Kerala PSC exams.

What is Kerala PSC Thulasi Portal?

The Thulasi Portal is Kerala PSC’s digital service platform aimed at simplifying the entire recruitment and examination process. It is designed to be a one-stop solution for candidates seeking government jobs in Kerala. Through this portal, candidates can:

Create and manage their profiles

Receive instant notifications about new job openings

Track the status of their applications

Download admit cards and check results

In short, Thulasi has made the PSC recruitment process completely paperless and more efficient, allowing candidates to focus more on preparation rather than worrying about application procedures. The portal is designed to be mobile-friendly, so candidates can access it anytime, anywhere, using smartphones, tablets, or computers.

Key Features of Thulasi Portal

The Thulasi Portal offers a wide range of features, making it easy for candidates to manage all recruitment-related tasks in a single platform.

Online Registration

Candidates can create their profiles by entering personal, educational, and contact details. Once registered, all information is stored securely and can be updated as required. This ensures that candidates do not have to repeatedly submit the same documents for different applications.

Job Notifications

The portal lists all current and upcoming PSC job openings. Each listing provides detailed eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and instructions for submission. This helps candidates identify the jobs they are qualified for and apply without confusion.

Hall Ticket Download

Once a candidate’s application is approved, they can download their hall ticket (admit card) directly from the portal. This eliminates the need for physical copies and ensures candidates always have access to their admit cards online.

Result Checking

After exams are conducted, candidates can check their results online as soon as they are published. The portal also provides detailed scorecards and rankings where applicable.

Service Book & Certificates

For candidates already employed in government positions, the portal allows access to employment history, service books, and other certificates digitally. This ensures transparency and helps employees maintain official records without visiting offices physically.

Step-by-Step Guide to Using Thulasi Portal

Step 1: Registration

The first step is to create your account on the Official Portal. Candidates need to provide basic personal details such as name, date of birth, contact information, and educational qualifications. Relevant documents like ID proof, educational certificates, and photographs must be uploaded.

Step 2: Login

After registration, candidates can log in using their username and password. The dashboard provides an overview of all active applications, notifications, and updates.

Step 3: Apply for Jobs

Candidates can browse available vacancies using filters like department, job type, and qualification. Once a suitable job is found, they can submit the application directly online, attach required documents, and review the information before final submission.

Step 4: Download Hall Ticket

After successful application approval, candidates can download their exam admit card. The hall ticket contains important details such as exam date, venue, and reporting time. Candidates should check all details carefully and keep a printed or digital copy for reference.

Step 5: Check Results

Once the exam is conducted, results are published on the Thulasi Portal. Candidates can view their marks, rankings, and selection status. It is recommended to download a copy of the result for personal records.

Benefits of Using Thulasi Portal

Time-Saving

Candidates no longer need to visit PSC offices physically or wait in long queues. All application and registration processes are online, saving hours of time.

Transparency

Thulasi ensures transparency by allowing candidates to track their application status in real-time. There is no ambiguity about whether an application has been received or processed.

Easy Access

All important documents, notifications, and updates are accessible in one place. Candidates do not have to search through multiple sources to get information.

Mobile-Friendly Interface

The portal is optimized for smartphones and tablets, making it convenient for candidates to use it on-the-go, even if they do not have access to a computer.

Common Issues and Solutions

Login Problems

If candidates are unable to log in, it is recommended to reset the password or check the username entered.

Forgotten Password

Use the “Forgot Password” feature to retrieve login credentials via email or SMS.

Application Errors

Ensure all required fields are filled correctly and documents are uploaded in the proper format. Incomplete submissions may be rejected.

Technical Glitches

If pages do not load or features do not work, candidates should try clearing the browser cache, using a different browser, or checking their internet connection.

Tips for Candidates

Keep all documents ready: Have scanned copies of ID proof, photographs, and educational certificates before starting the application.

Have scanned copies of ID proof, photographs, and educational certificates before starting the application. Check notifications regularly: New vacancies can appear frequently, so staying updated is essential.

New vacancies can appear frequently, so staying updated is essential. Stable internet connection: Avoid interruptions during application submission to prevent errors.

Avoid interruptions during application submission to prevent errors. Update profile regularly: Make sure all information is accurate and up-to-date to avoid rejection or delays.

Conclusion

The Kerala PSC Thulasi Portal has revolutionized the recruitment process in Kerala, making it easier, faster, and more transparent for candidates. By centralizing registration, job applications, hall ticket downloads, and result checking, it ensures a smooth and organized experience for job seekers. Candidates can now save valuable time, stay updated with real-time notifications, and focus more on exam preparation instead of worrying about paperwork.

Whether you are a first-time applicant or a regular PSC aspirant, Thulasi Portal is your go-to platform for all government job-related services in Kerala. Using it efficiently can significantly improve your chances of applying correctly and on time, giving you a competitive edge in the recruitment process.