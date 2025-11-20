Latest Government Jobs in Andhra Pradesh (November 2025)

As of November, 2025, Andhra Pradesh continues to provide substantial government employment opportunities for candidates across qualifications, from 10th pass to post-graduates. With the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process advancing (16,347 teacher posts, results/merit lists ongoing after June-July exams), police mega drives approved (11,000+ vacancies planned, including 264 APSP SI/Constable posts notification imminent), and scattered APPSC/district notifications, total active/approved vacancies exceed 20,000.

Mega DSC Teacher Recruitment 2025

The flagship recruitment remains the AP Mega DSC 2025, notified in April for 16,347 posts:

●Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT): 6,371

●School Assistants: 7,725+

●Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Principals, PET: Remaining

Exams conducted June-July 2025 (CBT mode, some dates shifted to July due to events). Response sheets, initial/final keys released; merit lists out for SGT/other posts. Selection: 80% written + 20% TET weightage. Document verification/counseling underway. Largest teaching drive post-bifurcation, offering salaries Rs. 28,000-80,000+ per 7th Pay.

APPSC Recruitments

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission active with smaller but prestigious notifications:

●Executive Officers Grade-III: 7 posts (Notification 11/2025)

●Thanedar (Forest Subordinate Service): 10 posts

●Assistant Public Prosecutors: 42 posts

●Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer: 691 posts (process ongoing, exams held)

●Other: Junior Lecturers, Hostel Welfare Officers (21 posts total in Sept), Technical Assistants/Agriculture Officers (21+)

Group 1/2 mains/results pending from earlier cycles. Upcoming exams April 2025 for multiple notifications. APPSC focuses on Group A/B/C posts; eligibility graduation+, age 18-42/44 (relaxations).

Police and Law Enforcement Jobs

Major boost with government approval for massive police hiring:

●APSP SI & Constable: 264 posts (19 SI + 245 Constables) approved for 2026-27/28 phases; notification soon via slprb.ap.gov.in

●Broader AP Police mega recruitment: 11,000+ Constable/SI vacancies across categories; proposal submitted, notification expected imminently

Previous cycles (6,100 Constables) merit lists out. Strict physical tests, running, height/chest norms. Ideal for 12th/graduates; salaries Rs. 25,000-1,00,000+ allowances.

Health, Education, and Institutional Jobs

●SPA Vijayawada: Non-teaching (Personal Assistant, Assistant Registrar)

●IIT Tirupati: 5+ JRF/Research Associates

●ANGRAU: Research Associates

●District Courts/DLSA: Junior Assistants, Record Assistants (e.g., Kurnool 3 posts)

●NHM/district health: Medical Officers, Staff Nurses (contract/walk-ins)

●Prisons/Jails: Drivers, Pharmacists, Office Subordinates (district-wise outsourcing)

PSU and Other Sectors

●APSPDCL/APSRTC: Upcoming technical/operational posts

●Ground Water/Forest: Technical Assistants

Central govt in AP (railways, banks, DRDO) add thousands annually.

Detailed Eligibility Criteria

Common requirements:

●Age: 18-44 years (SC/ST/OBC +5-10 years; ex-servicemen/PH further relaxation)

●Education: 10th/12th for Constables/SGT; Graduation/B.Ed for teachers/officers; PG/specialized for medical/scientific

●Domicile: AP local preferred; Telugu knowledge often mandatory

●Physical for police: Height 165cm+ (men), running 5-10km

Application fees: Rs. 200-800; exemptions for reserved.

Application Process and Tips

Apply online via official portals:

●APPSC: psc.ap.gov.in (one-time profile)

●DSC: apdsc.apcfss.in

●Police: slprb.ap.gov.in

Deadlines strict; pay via net banking/UPI. Upload photo/signature/certificates carefully.

Preparation strategies:

●Syllabus: GK (AP history/geography), aptitude, English/Telugu, subject-specific

●Books: Lucent/R S Aggarwal for general; Telugu Akademi for state GK; NCERT for teaching posts

●Practice: mocks; previous papers from official sites

●Current affairs: Focus 2024-25 events, AP budget/schemes

Benefits of AP Government Jobs

Sarkari naukri in Andhra Pradesh offers unmatched stability:

●7th Pay Commission salaries with DA/HRA (Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam higher)

●NPS pension, medical coverage, leaves

●Promotions via departmental exams

●Work-life balance in education/health; adventure in police/forest

Post-2014 bifurcation, state invests heavily in jobs to boost economy, especially in Amaravati capital region.