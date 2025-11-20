  1. Home
Latest Government Jobs in Andhra Pradesh (November 2025)

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 7:15 PM IST
Latest Government Jobs in Andhra Pradesh (November 2025)
As of November, 2025, Andhra Pradesh continues to provide substantial government employment opportunities for candidates across qualifications, from 10th pass to post-graduates. With the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process advancing (16,347 teacher posts, results/merit lists ongoing after June-July exams), police mega drives approved (11,000+ vacancies planned, including 264 APSP SI/Constable posts notification imminent), and scattered APPSC/district notifications, total active/approved vacancies exceed 20,000.

Mega DSC Teacher Recruitment 2025

The flagship recruitment remains the AP Mega DSC 2025, notified in April for 16,347 posts:

●Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT): 6,371

●School Assistants: 7,725+

●Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Principals, PET: Remaining

Exams conducted June-July 2025 (CBT mode, some dates shifted to July due to events). Response sheets, initial/final keys released; merit lists out for SGT/other posts. Selection: 80% written + 20% TET weightage. Document verification/counseling underway. Largest teaching drive post-bifurcation, offering salaries Rs. 28,000-80,000+ per 7th Pay.

APPSC Recruitments

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission active with smaller but prestigious notifications:

●Executive Officers Grade-III: 7 posts (Notification 11/2025)

●Thanedar (Forest Subordinate Service): 10 posts

●Assistant Public Prosecutors: 42 posts

●Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer: 691 posts (process ongoing, exams held)

●Other: Junior Lecturers, Hostel Welfare Officers (21 posts total in Sept), Technical Assistants/Agriculture Officers (21+)

Group 1/2 mains/results pending from earlier cycles. Upcoming exams April 2025 for multiple notifications. APPSC focuses on Group A/B/C posts; eligibility graduation+, age 18-42/44 (relaxations).

Police and Law Enforcement Jobs

Major boost with government approval for massive police hiring:

●APSP SI & Constable: 264 posts (19 SI + 245 Constables) approved for 2026-27/28 phases; notification soon via slprb.ap.gov.in

●Broader AP Police mega recruitment: 11,000+ Constable/SI vacancies across categories; proposal submitted, notification expected imminently

Previous cycles (6,100 Constables) merit lists out. Strict physical tests, running, height/chest norms. Ideal for 12th/graduates; salaries Rs. 25,000-1,00,000+ allowances.

Health, Education, and Institutional Jobs

●SPA Vijayawada: Non-teaching (Personal Assistant, Assistant Registrar)

●IIT Tirupati: 5+ JRF/Research Associates

●ANGRAU: Research Associates

●District Courts/DLSA: Junior Assistants, Record Assistants (e.g., Kurnool 3 posts)

●NHM/district health: Medical Officers, Staff Nurses (contract/walk-ins)

●Prisons/Jails: Drivers, Pharmacists, Office Subordinates (district-wise outsourcing)

PSU and Other Sectors

●APSPDCL/APSRTC: Upcoming technical/operational posts

●Ground Water/Forest: Technical Assistants

Central govt in AP (railways, banks, DRDO) add thousands annually.

Detailed Eligibility Criteria

Common requirements:

●Age: 18-44 years (SC/ST/OBC +5-10 years; ex-servicemen/PH further relaxation)

●Education: 10th/12th for Constables/SGT; Graduation/B.Ed for teachers/officers; PG/specialized for medical/scientific

●Domicile: AP local preferred; Telugu knowledge often mandatory

●Physical for police: Height 165cm+ (men), running 5-10km

Application fees: Rs. 200-800; exemptions for reserved.

Application Process and Tips

Apply online via official portals:

●APPSC: psc.ap.gov.in (one-time profile)

●DSC: apdsc.apcfss.in

●Police: slprb.ap.gov.in

Deadlines strict; pay via net banking/UPI. Upload photo/signature/certificates carefully.

Preparation strategies:

●Syllabus: GK (AP history/geography), aptitude, English/Telugu, subject-specific

●Books: Lucent/R S Aggarwal for general; Telugu Akademi for state GK; NCERT for teaching posts

●Practice: mocks; previous papers from official sites

●Current affairs: Focus 2024-25 events, AP budget/schemes

Benefits of AP Government Jobs

Sarkari naukri in Andhra Pradesh offers unmatched stability:

●7th Pay Commission salaries with DA/HRA (Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam higher)

●NPS pension, medical coverage, leaves

●Promotions via departmental exams

●Work-life balance in education/health; adventure in police/forest

Post-2014 bifurcation, state invests heavily in jobs to boost economy, especially in Amaravati capital region.

