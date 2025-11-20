Latest Government Jobs in Andhra Pradesh (November 2025)
As of November, 2025, Andhra Pradesh continues to provide substantial government employment opportunities for candidates across qualifications, from 10th pass to post-graduates. With the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process advancing (16,347 teacher posts, results/merit lists ongoing after June-July exams), police mega drives approved (11,000+ vacancies planned, including 264 APSP SI/Constable posts notification imminent), and scattered APPSC/district notifications, total active/approved vacancies exceed 20,000.
Mega DSC Teacher Recruitment 2025
The flagship recruitment remains the AP Mega DSC 2025, notified in April for 16,347 posts:
●Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT): 6,371
●School Assistants: 7,725+
●Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Principals, PET: Remaining
Exams conducted June-July 2025 (CBT mode, some dates shifted to July due to events). Response sheets, initial/final keys released; merit lists out for SGT/other posts. Selection: 80% written + 20% TET weightage. Document verification/counseling underway. Largest teaching drive post-bifurcation, offering salaries Rs. 28,000-80,000+ per 7th Pay.
APPSC Recruitments
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission active with smaller but prestigious notifications:
●Executive Officers Grade-III: 7 posts (Notification 11/2025)
●Thanedar (Forest Subordinate Service): 10 posts
●Assistant Public Prosecutors: 42 posts
●Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer: 691 posts (process ongoing, exams held)
●Other: Junior Lecturers, Hostel Welfare Officers (21 posts total in Sept), Technical Assistants/Agriculture Officers (21+)
Group 1/2 mains/results pending from earlier cycles. Upcoming exams April 2025 for multiple notifications. APPSC focuses on Group A/B/C posts; eligibility graduation+, age 18-42/44 (relaxations).
Police and Law Enforcement Jobs
Major boost with government approval for massive police hiring:
●APSP SI & Constable: 264 posts (19 SI + 245 Constables) approved for 2026-27/28 phases; notification soon via slprb.ap.gov.in
●Broader AP Police mega recruitment: 11,000+ Constable/SI vacancies across categories; proposal submitted, notification expected imminently
Previous cycles (6,100 Constables) merit lists out. Strict physical tests, running, height/chest norms. Ideal for 12th/graduates; salaries Rs. 25,000-1,00,000+ allowances.
Health, Education, and Institutional Jobs
●SPA Vijayawada: Non-teaching (Personal Assistant, Assistant Registrar)
●IIT Tirupati: 5+ JRF/Research Associates
●ANGRAU: Research Associates
●District Courts/DLSA: Junior Assistants, Record Assistants (e.g., Kurnool 3 posts)
●NHM/district health: Medical Officers, Staff Nurses (contract/walk-ins)
●Prisons/Jails: Drivers, Pharmacists, Office Subordinates (district-wise outsourcing)
PSU and Other Sectors
●APSPDCL/APSRTC: Upcoming technical/operational posts
●Ground Water/Forest: Technical Assistants
Central govt in AP (railways, banks, DRDO) add thousands annually.
Detailed Eligibility Criteria
Common requirements:
●Age: 18-44 years (SC/ST/OBC +5-10 years; ex-servicemen/PH further relaxation)
●Education: 10th/12th for Constables/SGT; Graduation/B.Ed for teachers/officers; PG/specialized for medical/scientific
●Domicile: AP local preferred; Telugu knowledge often mandatory
●Physical for police: Height 165cm+ (men), running 5-10km
Application fees: Rs. 200-800; exemptions for reserved.
Application Process and Tips
Apply online via official portals:
●APPSC: psc.ap.gov.in (one-time profile)
●DSC: apdsc.apcfss.in
●Police: slprb.ap.gov.in
Deadlines strict; pay via net banking/UPI. Upload photo/signature/certificates carefully.
Preparation strategies:
●Syllabus: GK (AP history/geography), aptitude, English/Telugu, subject-specific
●Books: Lucent/R S Aggarwal for general; Telugu Akademi for state GK; NCERT for teaching posts
●Practice: mocks; previous papers from official sites
●Current affairs: Focus 2024-25 events, AP budget/schemes
Benefits of AP Government Jobs
Sarkari naukri in Andhra Pradesh offers unmatched stability:
●7th Pay Commission salaries with DA/HRA (Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam higher)
●NPS pension, medical coverage, leaves
●Promotions via departmental exams
●Work-life balance in education/health; adventure in police/forest
Post-2014 bifurcation, state invests heavily in jobs to boost economy, especially in Amaravati capital region.