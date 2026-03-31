Learning How to Learn: The Most Underrated Career Skills

Traditionally, careers were seen by many professionals as a gradual ascent that involved education, specialization, and years of applying the same knowledge. However, in an era of rapid technological change and AI-driven transformation, the shelf life of skills is becoming shorter. Today's careers are more like evolving journeys than ladders, with jobs, industries, and even professional identities changing multiple times.

It is more important to be able to reinvent oneself in such a setting than to stick to a single definition of competence. Thus, learning how to learn is now a practical skill for building a flexible and sustainable career rather than a theoretical idea.

Universities may even have to reconsider how learning is structured. While providing knowledge and skills in a particular area, they should also focus on providing skills to question, adapt to, and navigate through new knowledge, a skill set to be applied not only to the first job but also to evolving careers.

The Expert’s Ego is a Liability

In an age of rapid technological change, holding the identity of an "expert" can silently become a liability. We run the risk of becoming resistant to the things we still need to learn when we begin to define ourselves according to what we already know. A constrictive mindset that values authority over curiosity and past success over future relevance is often fostered by static expertise. Knowledge quickly deteriorates in fast-paced industries, and what once made someone valuable may become outdated much sooner than anticipated.

The real shift today is from knowing it all to learning it all. Career longevity is no longer judged by how long a person has held a given title or how well they mastered a single subject at one time. Instead, it is defined by the ability to pivot, sometimes numerous times during a career. Professionals that succeed in this atmosphere view each stage of their careers as a learning experience rather than a destination. The ability to question one's own preconceptions and maintain intellectual flexibility may be more significant than any static credential.

Strategic Cognitive Offloading

Technology now enables us to delegate a wide range of mundane cognitive tasks, the "matrix multiplication" of our daily work. Machines can manage the repetitive mechanics of thinking, such as summarizing information and processing enormous datasets. The question, however, is what we do with the mental space that is now freed up. The options are to use it to make us intellectually inactive or to improve our skills in higher-order thinking such as analysis, synthesis, and creative problem-solving.

AI as a Co-Pilot, Not an Autopilot

For AI to work best, we have to realise that it is not an autopilot but rather a copilot. It can work as an efficient tutor and can democratize access to information and accelerate the learning curve. The actual skill is in using it to enhance comprehension rather than circumventing it. AI can be used to allow professionals to explore faster, learn faster, and reskill at an unprecedented rate. The human still has to interpret, question, and utilize it.

Leading Through Ambiguity

Previously, leadership focused significantly on giving certainty, clear plans, predictable outcomes, and defined paths. Today's leaders frequently operate in circumstances where none of these exist. Markets move quickly; technologies adapt unpredictably. In such an environment, leadership is less about knowing all the answers and more about being at ease in the "grey" zones where answers are still being discovered. Learning how to learn entails developing the "judgment muscle", the ability to make sound decisions even in the absence of precedent or precise data. This necessitates reflection, perspective, and a willingness to consider ramifications beyond immediate effectiveness.

Creativity as the New Literacy

What people do with that information is what sets them apart today. Imagination: the capacity to make connections between seemingly unrelated ideas, challenge conventional wisdom, and envision previously unimagined alternatives is increasingly becoming valuable. Creativity is frequently perceived as the domain of artists, whereas in fact it is becoming a crucial corporate competency. Innovation, strategic thinking, and problem solving all rely on the ability to envision alternate solutions and experiment with new techniques.

The Daily Practice

Therefore, learning cannot continue to be a sporadic occurrence like earning a degree or enrolling in a training course. It must become a daily ritual. The ability to remain curious and humble even after a 40-year career is the most underappreciated occupational skill. Reskilling is more than just surviving; it is about being intellectually alive.

Reclaiming Childlike Curiosity

Although most people are creative and inquisitive by nature, formal education frequently suppresses these traits. Curiosity can be stifled by the need to always sound certain, the fear of being wrong, or ignorant. Learning to learn frequently begins with unlearning these limitations.

Those who successfully strike a balance between technology and human wonder will rule the future. Those that ask questions, investigate new ideas, and approach change with curiosity rather than defensiveness will succeed. Thus, those who have never stopped learning will be the most valuable professionals of the future.

(The author is Jaya Deshmukh, Director and CEO, MICA)