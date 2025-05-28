Live
Mirai School of Technology Launches to Build India’s Next Generation of AI-Ready Talent
New Delhi: In a decisive move to address India’s widening AI talent gap, the Mirai School of Technology officially launched today, introducing a pioneering AI-first education model designed to produce industry-ready professionals. Through B.Tech and BCA programs offered by AICTE and UGC-approved colleges, Mirai aims to equip students with hands-on experience in artificial intelligence from day one.
Founded by Arpit Sarda (BITS Pilani, IIM Kozhikode), in collaboration with Varun Kohli and Kartik Mathur of Coding Blocks, the initiative blends academic rigor with real-world application. Mirai’s approach is built on four pillars: AI-first curriculum, AI-integrated coding from day one, infrastructure tailored for developers, and instruction from practicing tech professionals.