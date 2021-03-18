Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics Presents Insight Business Conclave

SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics - one of India's Top 10 Premier Commerce Colleges, presents its international intercollegiate festival INSIGHT. Insight'21 is a Business, Finance and Economic Festival and this year it will be enlightening its journey by presenting itself on a virtual platform. In the previous years, Insight has hosted stellar personalities from diverse backgrounds like Mrs. Smriti Irani(Minister of Textiles), Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi (Indian Politician), Mr. Apoorv Mehta (CEO, Dharma Productions) etc. This year the outreach is maximised due to its online presence, thus, we will be expecting a footfall of 1000+ individuals including corporates and professionals.

In an attempt to explore the scope of computerisation in today's time, the theme of Insight'21 is none other than UNRAVELLING THE DIGITAL ERA. Insight believes that as a human in this digital civilisation, more than our need, it is our duty to expand our knowledge and summon the virtual universe.

The four-day fest includes a variety of event which aims to put the business, financial and economic knowledge to test. In reference with the stock market, it goes unsaid that individuals may know the price of everything but the value of nothing. A macro-environment with innumerable factors within a controlled environment is sure to give the young minds a realistic taste of DALAL STREET. Henceforth, Perriculum, a financial event will fill in all the gaps. To foster and encourage the start-up culture in India and abroad the fest also has its very own business competition Planet-B that aims to provide young entrepreneur a platform to raise fund and secure mentorships from best business coaches and investors across the globe. With it's Dare to Dream campaign of the Informal's department shall maintain the vibrant spirit showcasing talents of the youth.

Insight's flagship event, The Global Youth Economic Summit (GYES) is a two day-long conference based on the lines of the World Economic Forum which will be discussing the agendas regarding human economy and orthodox finances. AWAAZ: The Youth Parliamentary Debate will be upholding opportunities for the youth to express their views on Globalisation vs Insulation. Nonetheless, the Insight Business Conclave shall address the people at hand with the idea of New Age Money and it is a great occasion for interaction with the renowned business personnel.

Insight also keeps a strong credence on how small changes can make big impacts, therefore, it has initiated 'KARTAVYA' to make the society self sustaining. The youth of the nation shall step up to take the stand of uplifting the marginalised sections of the society.

Incepted with the vision to fill the interlude between classroom learning and the corporate world, Insight has consciously worked towards imparting the practicalities of real-life to all the participants. Let us all Ideate, Aim, Achieve with Insight from the 18th to 21st of March 2021. Visit http://nminsight.in/ to know more.