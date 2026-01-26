Nasr school commemorates the 77th Republic Day with grandeur and patriotic splendour

Hyderabad: Nasr School marked the 77th Republic Day with solemn dignity and vibrant patriotic spirit on its campus, in the distinguished presence of Major General K. Eswaran, VSM (Retd), as the Chief Guest. The ceremony unfolded with impeccable precision, reflecting discipline, reverence, and national pride.The morning commenced with the ceremonial reception of the Chief Guest, followed by a formal Guard of Honour presented by the NCC cadets.

The sharply coordinated commands, the immaculate alignment of the contingent, and the traditional Salami Shastra created a stirring visual, symbolising respect for the nation and its defenders. The inspection of the NCC contingents further underscored the ethos of discipline and service nurtured at Nasr.As part of the eco-conscious welcome tradition of the institution, saplings were presented to the dignitaries by young students, signifying growth, gratitude, and the school’s commitment to sustainability.





The unfurling of the National Flag by the Chief Guest, accompanied by the Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed and Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Executive Director – Finance, Nasr Education Society, was a moment of collective pride. The resonant rendering of the National Anthem filled the campus with reverence and unity.The Principal urged the students to honour the nation’s sovereignty through integrity, social responsibility, and conscious actions that reflect pride in being Indian.

The Chief Guest eloquently highlighted the pivotal role of women in nation building and urged the students to act with a deep sense of responsibility, always choosing to do what serves the best interests of the country.









The school choir elevated the atmosphere with a stirring patriotic presentation, ‘Jayatu Janani’, while the brass band’s performance during the Beating Retreat added ceremonial magnificence to the occasion. A prayer rendition by the choir brought a contemplative grace to the proceedings.Certificates of appreciation were awarded to members of the choir, the school brass band, NCC cadets, and student comperes in recognition of their commitment and exemplary participation.

The event also acknowledged the efforts of trainers and mentors who guided the students towards excellence. The celebration concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the School Captain, leaving the audience with a renewed sense of pride in the nation’s democratic heritage.The 77th Republic Day observance at Nasr School stood as a testament to the institution’s enduring dedication to nurturing disciplined, responsible, and socially conscious citizens who uphold the spirit of the Constitution in both thought and action.