National Conference on Frontiers in Genetics and Genomics Concludes

Centurion University hosted the National Conference on “Frontiers in Genetics and Genomics”. The event brought together leading experts from academia and industry to discuss cutting-edge advancements in genome sequencing, gene editing, and molecular marker development.

"This conference provided a unique platform for knowledge exchange, bringing together experts and researchers to discuss critical developments in genetics and genomics. The active participation and insightful discussions will contribute significantly to the future of genomic research and its applications," said Prof. (Dr.) Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha.

The conference featured distinguished speakers, including Chief Guest Prof. Arjula Ramachandra Reddy, Former Professor, University of Hyderabad, and Founder Vice Chancellor, Yogi Vemana University, along with Guest of Honor Prof. B.P. Acharya, IAS (Retd.), Special Chief Secretary, Telangana. Dr. Raja Mugasimangalam, Founder & CEO of Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, also addressed the gathering and emphasised the transformative role of genomics in agriculture, healthcare, and biotechnology.

"The rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing and genome engineering are reshaping our understanding of biological systems. This conference served as a critical forum to discuss these innovations and their real-world applications," said Dr. Raja Mugasimangalam.

The technical sessions covered diverse topics such as genomics-assisted breeding, functional genomics, genome engineering, and next-generation sequencing. Engaging panel discussions explored industry-academia collaborations and the future of bio-entrepreneurship, reinforcing the importance of interdisciplinary partnerships in advancing genomic research.

The conference witnessed active participation from researchers, students, and professionals.