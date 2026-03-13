National Symposium Explores Integrating Sustainability into Architecture Education

New Delhi: A national symposium on integrating sustainability into architectural education brought together educators, policymakers, industry professionals and students in the capital to discuss how future architects can be better equipped to address environmental and urban challenges.

Hosted by the School of Architecture and the Centre for Public Policy Research and Design at Anant National University, the symposium titled “Integrating Sustainability into Architecture Education to Transform Professional Practice” was held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The event focused on how sustainability can be embedded more deeply within architectural education and professional practice in India. Participants examined the growing challenges faced by cities, including rapid urban expansion, climate change, urban flooding and shortages of essential resources such as freshwater and affordable housing.

Speakers emphasised that sustainability should no longer be treated as an additional subject within architecture programmes but as a core principle shaping design, planning and construction practices. Discussions highlighted the need to align academic learning with the realities of environmental stress and urban development.

The symposium featured three thematic panel discussions addressing key dimensions of sustainability in architectural education. Topics included the potential of university campuses to function as living laboratories for sustainable design, the importance of stronger collaboration between academia and industry, and new teaching approaches that can help architecture students develop practical skills to address environmental challenges.

Architects, educators and policy experts participated in the discussions, sharing perspectives on curriculum reforms, interdisciplinary learning and the role of experiential education in preparing students for complex sustainability issues in the built environment.

Participants also underlined the importance of greater engagement between academic institutions, professional bodies and policymakers to ensure that sustainability principles translate from classroom frameworks into real-world architectural practice.

The symposium concluded with a call for architectural education in India to evolve in response to ecological realities and urban pressures. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the event aimed to encourage dialogue on strengthening sustainability-focused curricula and preparing future architects to contribute to environmentally responsible development.