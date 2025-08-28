Live
NEET PG 2025 Merit List Released for AIQ Seats – Check Rank, Cut-Off, and Counselling Details
Highlights
NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, PG Diploma, DNB, and DrNB courses. Check your rank, cut-off, and upcoming counselling schedule at natboard.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, PG Diploma, post-MBBS DNB, and DrNB courses.
Candidates who attempted the exam can check the list at natboard.edu.in.
The merit list will show overall rank, AIQ rank, and AIQ category rank. Cut-offs have dropped this year, allowing more candidates to compete.
NBEMS will release the scorecards from September 5, and they must be downloaded within six months. NBEMS will also release the answer key, question paper, and marked responses soon for transparency.
Counselling schedules will be announced shortly.
