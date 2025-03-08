New Survey Reveals 2 in 3 Indians Recognize Almonds as a High-Protein Snack, with Stronger Recognition in Tier II Cities

Bengaluru ;A new YouGov survey, conducted in association with the Almond Board of California, found that a majority of Indians recognize protein’s essential role in providing energy and supporting a strong immune system. The survey, which polled 4,300 respondents across 17 cities in India, revealed that 2 in 3 Indians (65%) identify almonds as a high-protein snack, with stronger recognition in Tier II cities such as Lucknow (38%), Thiruvananthapuram (37%), Coimbatore (34%), Guwahati (34%), and Indore (31%). Interestingly, acknowledgment levels in these cities surpassed those in metropolitan areas, suggesting a wider acceptance of almonds as a protein-rich snack beyond urban centers.

The survey found almonds ranked among the top five protein choices in India. A natural source of protein, almonds—particularly California Almonds—are rich in 15 essential nutrients, including healthy fats, dietary fiber, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. When consumed daily, they offer a range of health benefits, making them a preferred snacking choice among Indians.

Commenting on the new survey findings, Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, said, “On this World Protein Day, I want to emphasize that protein is a crucial nutrient, and Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware of its benefits. Almonds, being one of the most natural sources of protein, support muscle health, provide sustained energy, and contribute to overall well-being. I strongly recommend including a handful of almonds in your daily diet for optimal health. They are incredibly versatile and can be easily added to breakfast bowls, salads, smoothies, or homemade energy bars—making for a simple yet powerful way to boost your daily protein intake.”

The survey highlighted that more than 6 in 10 people across all regions recognize almonds as a high source of protein, and over 8 in 10 respondents report consuming almonds daily, reinforcing almonds' popularity as a nutritious snack. It added that 47% of Indians cite almonds’ high protein content as a key reason for consuming them, making it one of the top three motivators for almond consumption. This trend is particularly strong in the South (50%), followed by the West (47%), East (46%), and North (44%). While protein richness is a major factor driving almond consumption across all age groups, Gen-Zs place greater emphasis on almonds' benefits for skin health. In contrast, Millennials and Gen-X prioritize almonds for their protein content, with 56% selecting protein richness as the primary reason to choose almonds over other snacks.

In addition to highlighting almonds’ recognition as a high-protein snack, the findings underscored the following consumption patterns and regional trends:

Regional Preferences: Nearly 1 in 4 people in North India acknowledged muscle recovery as a key benefit of almond consumption, whereas in West India, nearly 1 in 3 people associated almonds with controlling hunger.

Talking about almond’s role in muscle recovery, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, said, “Almonds make for a great addition to a daily diet. An ideal on-the-go snack, they are versatile, convenient, and can be consumed in various forms. Munching on a handful of almonds when hungry is a smart choice because its satiating properties can help keep hunger at bay. For fitness enthusiasts, almonds serve as an excellent pre- and post- workout snack. In fact, a study highlighted that almonds aid muscle recovery, reducing muscle soreness and improving muscle performance during intensive exercise – especially among mildly overweight or occasional exercisers. I always recommend almonds to my clients not only for its rich nutrient profile but also its wholesome benefits as a snack.”

Consumption Habits: On average, Indians consume between 6-8 almonds per day, with a majority eating them in the morning—either first thing in the morning (43%) or along with breakfast (24%).

Regional Variations in Consumption Timing: The habit of consuming almonds first thing in the morning is more prominent in North India (48%), whereas in South India, nearly 20% of people report consuming them whenever they feel hungry, a trend unique to this region.

Age-Based Preferences: Across age groups, almonds are the most preferred nut-based snack in India. While morning consumption remained a popular choice across all generations, Gen-Z and younger Millennials (13% and 12%, respectively) preferred almonds post-workout, compared to 10% and 8% among the 35-44 and 45+ age groups.

Growing Popularity as a Snack: Almonds have gained widespread acceptance as a healthy snacking option, with approximately 55% of Indians open to almonds as a snack during the day. This trend is particularly strong in Ludhiana (69%) and Bangalore (63%), followed by Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad (58% each).

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said, “In India, snacking is an integral part of the daily diet. I always recommend practicing moderation and mindfulness when it comes to what, when, and how we consume. Almonds are one of the most nutritious and natural snacking options to incorporate into the daily diet. These nuts are rich in 15 essential nutrients and a natural source of protein, healthy fats, dietary fiber, among others. The best part is that almonds can be consumed in any form – soaked, raw, peeled, or unpeeled – and still offer the same myriads of health benefits.”