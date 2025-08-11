NIEPA Celebrates 19th Foundation Day: Charting India's Educational Future in an Emerging New World

The National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), a premier institution dedicated to capacity building and research in educational planning and management, today marked its 19th Foundation Day with a distinguished lecture and a forward-looking address at the India Habitat Centre. The event brought together leading minds to reflect on NIEPA's enduring legacy and its pivotal role in shaping India's educational landscape for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. Event Chief Guest, Dr. Ram Madhav, President, India Foundation, delivered the Foundation Day Lecture on the theme, "Preparing India for the Emerging New World."

The day's proceedings commenced with a warm Welcome Address by Prof. Mona Khare, Dean, NIEPA, setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions. This was followed by a comprehensive Address by Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, NIEPA, who articulated the Institute's visionary direction for Indian education and its crucial role in national policy. The highlight of the 19th Foundation Day celebration was the much-anticipated lecture by Dr. Ram Madhav. The event was presided over by Shri Mahesh Chandra Pant, Chancellor, NIEPA, who delivered the Chairperson's Address. The formal program also included a special Felicitation & Awards ceremony for NIEPA Employees & Scholars, recognising their invaluable contributions, and concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Surya Narayan Mishra, Registrar, NIEPA.

Dr Ram Madhav, a renowned political thinker and author, delved into the complexities of the evolving global order and India's strategic positioning within it. Drawing from his recent work, and talking on the theme ‘Preparing India for the Emerging New World’, Dr. Madhav emphasised the critical need for introspection and proactive engagement with the future. "Today, we often hear the phrase 'new world order' in public discourse," he noted. "It's a term that gets thrown around with increasing frequency—yet, how many of us pause to ask: What does it truly mean?” He underscored the urgency of this inquiry, stating, "To understand where we are heading, and to prepare our country for that journey, is, in my view, a patriotic duty." Dr. Madhav urged the audience to actively engage with these ideas, emphasising that the future he spoke about is no longer distant, but already upon us.

In this speech Dr. Ram Madhav stated “True education does not merely inform; it inspires creativity, liberates the mind and l character that empowers a nation to rise above challenges, fostering innovation and dignity for all. As we approach a new era, let us champion educational transformation – rooted in freedom of thought and responsibility – so that India not just keeps pace with the world, but leads with original ideas and compassionate action.”

Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, NIEPA, provided a compelling overview of NIEPA's strategic direction and its indispensable role in aligning Indian education with the transformative goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prof. Wanjari highlighted NIEPA's core mission: "At NIEPA, our goal is to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and tools they need for personal and professional advancement. We also aim to provide them with the resilience necessary to take on life's challenges. Our approach to education is skill-based, multidisciplinary, and learner-centric..." This approach is designed to prepare students to be catalysts for social and economic change.

NIEPA leads the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in its thrust areas of reforms in education in India, while adhering to its mandate of excellence in research and capacity building," a vision that resonates deeply with the NEP 2020's aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) to 50% by 2035 and promote multidisciplinary, skill-based, and learner-centric education.

NIEPA has pioneered the planning methodologies in India and has ushered a new era in the education sector by charting unique pathways for the future. The Institute continues to actively conduct professional development programs, like "Professional Development Programme on NEP 2020 and Education 4.0 (Integration of Generative AI, Interactive e-Content and Advanced Technologies in Online Courses)" and National Consultative Workshop of School Leaders from Alternative Schools, a National Seminar on Educational Administration and Governance in India, and an Orientation cum National Workshop for Capacity Development of University Administrators in reference to NEP 2020.

International Collaborations and Outreach

NIEPA's global footprint is significant, stemming from its origins as a UNESCO initiative. The Institute continues to foster international cooperation through programs like the International Programme for Educational Administrators (IPEA), scheduled from September 3-23, 2025. This program brings together 982 trainees from 95 countries across Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, West Asia, South and South-East Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific regions, facilitating the exchange of innovations and experiences in educational planning and management. This aligns with the NEP 2020's emphasis on internationalisation and global collaboration in higher education.

While NIEPA is fully maintained by the Government of India, its ongoing collaborations with the Ministry of Education are integral to its functioning and policy impact. The Institute's training programs are designed to build capacity for educational administrators across the nation, implicitly extending its outreach and impact to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and backwards districts by equipping local leaders with the skills needed to implement national educational reforms effectively.

Technology Adoption and Future Outlook

NIEPA's commitment to technology adoption is evident in its professional development programs, which focus on integrating Generative AI, interactive e-content, and advanced technologies in online courses. As NIEPA celebrates its 19th Foundation Day, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering a humane learning society through the advancement of knowledge. The Institute continues to pioneer groundbreaking initiatives, empowering students, faculty, and educational administrators to navigate the evolving landscape of education policy and administration, ensuring India is well-prepared for the emerging new world.



