NSP Scholarship 2025–26: Apply Online at scholarships.gov.in | Eligibility & Details

Apply for the NSP Scholarship 2025–26 through the official portal scholarships.gov.in. Check eligibility, required documents, and types of scholarships available for school and college students in India.

NSP is a website that helps students apply for scholarships. You can fill the form, check your status, and get the money in your bank account.

Types of Scholarships

Here are some common scholarships on NSP:

  • Merit-based – For students with good marks
  • Need-based – For students from low-income families
  • Minority – For students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, or Parsi families
  • Pre-Matric – For students up to Class 10
  • Post-Matric – For students in Class 11 and above
  • Central – For college or university students
  • State – Given by state governments

Who Can Apply? (Eligibility)

You must meet these rules:

  • Income: Family income must be less than ₹2,50,000 per year
  • Studies: You must pass your last exam (Class 10, 12, or college)
  • Aadhaar: You need a valid Aadhaar card
  • Caste Proof: If you are from SC, ST, or OBC, upload your caste certificate
  • School/College: You must study in a recognized school or college
  • Other Rules: Some scholarships need minimum marks, attendance, or your own bank account
