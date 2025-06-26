NSP Scholarship 2025–26: Apply Online at scholarships.gov.in | Eligibility & Details

NSP is a website that helps students apply for scholarships. You can fill the form, check your status, and get the money in your bank account.

Types of Scholarships

Here are some common scholarships on NSP:

Merit-based – For students with good marks

Need-based – For students from low-income families

Minority – For students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, or Parsi families

Pre-Matric – For students up to Class 10

Post-Matric – For students in Class 11 and above

Central – For college or university students

State – Given by state governments

Who Can Apply? (Eligibility)

You must meet these rules: