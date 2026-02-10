PAN-IIT to drive global AI collaboration, supports India–AI impact summit 2026

Hyderabad: PAN-IIT Alumni India (PANIIT) will support the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship global gathering to be hosted by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission in February 2026, announced Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, PANIIT Alumni India, at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Monday. He described the event as the world’s largest summit dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Kumar said PAN-IIT would play an active role in strengthening India’s global leadership in artificial intelligence through strategic collaborations and knowledge platforms. He also announced that PANIIT will power Bharat Innovates, an international innovation showcase scheduled to be held in Nice, France, an initiative of the Government of India aimed at presenting India’s startup, deep-tech, and innovation strengths to European stakeholders.

In the presence of Ashok Kumar, General Secretary, PAN-IIT Alumni India; Sudhakar Gande, Convener, PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026; and Prof. Muralikrishna, Co-Chair of the Summit, Prabhat Kumar announced that the PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 will be held on 8 March 2026 at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, marking the first PAN-IIT conference to be hosted in Hyderabad.

More than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the day-long summit, preceded by a half-day pre-conference on 7 March 2026 at IIT Hyderabad. Kumar also said that IIT Hyderabad has allotted 680 sq ft of space on its campus for the PAN-IIT local chapter office, strengthening institutional collaboration.

The summit will bring together leaders from government, industry, academia, startups, public sector undertakings, and the global IIT alumni network, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and technologists representing all 23 IITs. Discussions will focus on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on policy, innovation ecosystems, and strategic sectors.

Key sectors to be covered include pharma and healthcare, defence and aerospace, infrastructure and urban development, energy, and telecommunications, with deliberations aimed at advancing technology-driven governance, sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, and strategic manufacturing.

“India stands at a critical juncture where technology, policy, and societal aspirations must align to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. The PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 is envisioned as a national platform to shape AI-led solutions for Bharat,” Prabhat Kumar said.

Ashok Kumar added that the summit is designed to foster actionable collaborations across critical sectors and translate technological excellence into real-world impact.