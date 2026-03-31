Passion Beyond Scores: Young Author Abhijita Gupta

In an inspiring conversation, young author Abhijita Gupta shares insights into her journey, the power of storytelling, and how passion and discipline have shaped her path at an early age.

Q1. Can you share your personal journey as a young author and how passion and purpose have played a bigger role than academic scores in shaping your path?

I believe true potential is fueled by passion, not measured by a scorecard. My journey has been guided by a genuine love for what I do and a deep desire to keep growing. Rather than focusing on grades, I focus on resilience, creativity, and dedication to my work as an author. Every challenge has strengthened my determination and shaped my perspective. With the unwavering support of my family, I have navigated my path with confidence and clarity. Success, to me, is not defined by numbers, but by growth, purpose, and the impact of my words.

Q2. In what ways has storytelling helped you develop awareness, empathy, and a deeper sense of responsibility towards society?

Writing has transformed the way I experience the world. It has sharpened my awareness, teaching me to notice small, meaningful details in everyday moments that others might overlook. Through storytelling, I build bridges of empathy, exploring my characters’ emotions so both my readers and I can better understand perspectives different from our own. Each story deepens my compassion and broadens my understanding of humanity. I have come to see that my notebook carries responsibility as well as creativity. I want to use my words to share thoughtful ideas that inspire kindness, encourage positivity, and help people see the world differently.

Q3. How do you think reading books contributes to leadership qualities such as confidence, communication, and critical thinking?

Reading isn’t just a hobby; it’s training for the mind. Every book challenges you to think deeper, question assumptions, and sharpen your voice. It becomes a masterclass in communication, equipping you with the language and confidence to rise above the noise and truly be heard. For a leader, reading is not a luxury or an escape—it is preparation. Books provide perspective, strategy, and discipline, turning raw passion into focused action. They strengthen judgment, expand understanding, and build resilience. In the end, reading supplies the tools needed to transform bold ideas into clear vision and determined reality.

Q4. How do you manage your academics along with your creative writing journey and growing recognition at such a young age?

Passion provides the fire, but discipline provides the hearth. I’ve followed one motto since the beginning: master your time, and you master your destiny. With my family’s guidance, I stopped viewing time as a luxury and started using it as a tool to overcome challenges. Mapping out my day with intent is more than a habit—it is the bridge that has turned my dreams into reality. Structure gives my ambition direction, and consistency keeps it alive. Through discipline, I’ve learned that success is not wished for; it is built, hour by hour, choice by choice.

Q5. Why do you believe storytelling and creative writing should be given equal importance in education alongside subjects like Science and Mathematics?

Science and Math teach us how the world works, but storytelling teaches us why the world matters. If you only have data without narrative, you have a map but no destination. You can discover the cure for a disease, but if you can’t tell a story that convinces people to trust it, the discovery stays in the lab. Facts inform, but stories inspire action and belief. Communication becomes the delivery system for every other subject, turning knowledge into impact. Without it, even the greatest breakthroughs risk being unheard or misunderstood.