PJTAU climbs to 24th rank in NIRF 2025, V-C credits govt support, staff’s efforts

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) has made a remarkable leap in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, securing the 24th position among agricultural and agriculture-affiliated universities and institutions across India. The ranking, released today by the Ministry of Education, marks a 13-rank improvement from last year’s 37th position.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah expressed pride in the university’s achievement, noting that PJTAU now ranks 4th among agricultural institutions in South India. He attributed the progress to focused initiatives undertaken since he assumed office 10 months ago, along with strong government support and the dedicated efforts of faculty, staff, and students.

Prof. Janaiah highlighted the establishment of four modern research centers as a key driver of the university’s improved performance. These include the Center for Digital Agriculture, aimed at integrating advanced technologies into farming; the Center for Natural Resources and Environment, focusing on conservation research; the Center for Sustainable Agriculture Systems; and the Center for Human Resource Development, which enhances the capabilities of teaching and non-teaching staff.