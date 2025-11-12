PJTSAU announces walk-in counselling for dual degree, NRI quota

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University has announced walk-in counselling for admissions to its prestigious dual degree B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture programme, which is jointly offered with Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia. The counselling will be held on 13 November at PJTAU–WSU campus in Rajendranagar.

Registrar G E CH Vidyasagar stated that the session will take place at the university’s CINARE auditorium. On the same day, 13 November, at 2 PM, walk-in counselling will also be conducted for admissions under the NRI/NRI-sponsored quota. This applies to various undergraduate programmes, including B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), and B.Sc. (Hons) Community Science.

Vidyasagar urged all eligible and interested candidates to attend the counselling with original certificates and the prescribed fee, as mentioned on the university’s official website. He emphasised that both sessions are crucial opportunities for students seeking high-quality agricultural and allied science programmes with global exposure.

The dual degree programme offers students an international academic experience, combining PJTAU’s agricultural expertise with WSU’s advanced curriculum. Candidates are advised to visit www.pjtau.edu.in for complete details regarding eligibility, fee structure, and required documentation.