Placement Transparency in Higher Education: Why Audits and Accountability Matter

In India, higher education has always been a passport to opportunity and upward mobility. For millions of students and their families, the decision to pursue a college education is not simply an important educational step but a significant financial and emotional investment. Today, however, the value of that investment can be measured by one important factor: employability.

However, one of the biggest issues plaguing the higher education space has been a general lack of transparency with regard to placements. While educational institutions boast of high placement rates in their advertisements and marketing materials, the actual data to support these claims may not always be verified. This has created a state of confusion for students and parents who have to make one of the most important decisions of their lives.

As the higher education space continues to grow and evolve, the need for transparency and accountability in placements has never been greater.

Importance of Placement Transparency

Students are increasingly making outcomes-based decisions when selecting colleges for their education. While still being considered, students have placed a much greater emphasis on the return on investment of their education, as well as what opportunities there will be available within that field after graduation. The placement data can be misleading; therefore, if students enter programs with unrealistic expectations, they will likely experience a much different reality from what was initially illustrated.

Transparent reporting of placement will reduce this confusion. Institutions can provide clear, verifiable data on job roles, salaries, recruiter engagement, and placement rates to assist the student with an accurate understanding of what options exist within their education. Institutions will also be rewarded for providing meaningful placement statistics through efforts made toward improving placement rates rather than just marketing their programs.

The Role of Independent Placement Audits

Placement audits play an important part in establishing credibility pertaining to placement outcomes. Similar to a financial audit being a verification process for the accuracy of documents, an independently conducted audit provides independent validation of the claims made by an educational institution with regard to its placement process.

An independent placement audit generally evaluates various components of the placement process including, but not limited to, offer letters, compensation information, participation of recruiters, and overall placement statistics (i.e., percentage of graduates placed). An independent placement audit ensures that the data being presented to prospective students relates directly to the actual outcomes and not to estimates based on assumptions.

Although this level of accountability can, at first, appear to be an impost on educational institutions, in the end, it supports these institutions' credibility in the long term. By allowing their placement data to undergo independent verification, educational institutions are communicating that they are serious about providing their students with real value.

Trust is a very important part of post-secondary education

Students and their families invest their time and money into an educational program, and it is important for schools to foster trust in their students and the families they serve through transparent job placement services. By sharing true data about graduates' employment outcomes and providing accurate projections regarding job placement, schools will increase the confidence of the student in their decision to attend that institution.

In a time where information travels quickly via technology and social networks, credibility is more important than ever as a key factor in differentiating schools. Schools with a strong accountability record relative to their employment outcomes are much more likely to gain the trust of prospective students.

Aligning education to meet the demands of industry.

Another major advantage of placement transparency is that it motivates institutions to stay in sync with industry standards. Rigorous assessment of placement results allows institutions to gain increased insight into what skills employers seek and where to make improvements.

This feedback loop supports the refinement of job-training programs by colleges, enhancing relationships with employers, and providing students with improved opportunities for experiential learning. Over time, these improvements will enhance student employability, thus making the educational system more responsive to the changing demands of the workforce.

A Shared Responsibility

Enhancing placement transparency involves not just the institutions, but also regulators, accreditors, and industry partners; all of whom have unique responsibilities in supporting the standardization of reporting and promoting accountability across the board.

Institutions too must see that being transparent is not a burden, but an opportunity to validate what truly happened and a way to establish a solid reputation and help solidify a more credible educational ecosystem.

Future Focus:

The higher education system in India is still expanding; changing our focus from degrees to outcomes will allow for graduates to see what awareness has waiting for them upon completion of their education. Educational institutions should also be held accountable for delivering on this information to produce a clearer understanding of what opportunity exists for the students at each individual university. The first step towards achieving this goal is having transparent placements through independent audits and accountability measures. This creates confidence in the data that students see and will assist in helping them make confident decisions about their education at each individual institution and their future.

The end result of a transparent education environment is beneficial to all involved - students have clarity; educational institutions build credibility; and, consequently, the overall higher education ecosystem becomes stronger and outcome-based.

(The author is Ankur Jain, Co-founder & CBO of Sunstone)