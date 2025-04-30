Poetry: How verses are thriving in the age of screens and scrolls

Poetry Revival, Instapoetry, Digital Literature, Social Media Poetry, Contemporary Poets, Short-Form StorytellingIn an era where content battles for attention in every direction, poetry is quietly — yet powerfully — carving out a renewed space for itself. What was once seen as reserved for academia or literary purists is now experiencing a cultural resurgence, amplified by the digital age and social media platforms like Instagram.

As a writer who has explored both traditional and independent publishing, I’ve seen the transformation firsthand. Poetry, once confined to dusty bookshelves and scholarly circles, is now thriving on phone screens — in reels, posts, and stories that resonate with readers in seconds.

This revival isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about accessibility. Today, a poem doesn’t need to wait for a publisher’s approval or a critic’s review to be seen. With just a tap, it can reach thousands — even millions — sparking connection and conversation across geographies and generations.

Short-form storytelling is at the core of this movement. The nature of poetry — brief yet profound — aligns perfectly with the way we consume content today. A few well-placed words can stir something deep within, creating an emotional impact that lingers long after the scroll ends.

Instagram, in particular, has emerged as an unlikely but powerful platform for modern poets. Its visual language pairs beautifully with poetry’s rhythm and emotion, making space for collaborations with photography, illustration, and design. The result? A sensory blend that turns reading into an immersive experience.

Of course, this rise of “Instapoetry” hasn’t been without its critics. Some argue it dilutes the depth of traditional poetry. But to many of us within the literary space, it feels more like a democratization — poetry moving from the ivory towers to everyday lives. And that shift is not just welcome, it’s necessary.

One of the most meaningful aspects of this resurgence is how deeply personal it has become. Readers now engage with poetry not just as literature, but as reflection — a mirror for their inner worlds. The messages I’ve received over the years from people who felt seen, heard, or comforted by a single verse are a testament to that.

Moreover, the revival of poetry marks a broader redefinition of storytelling. Where once we relied on long-form narratives to explore ideas and emotions, now a single stanza can offer the same depth. Poetry has become a kind of architectural form — every word a pillar, every pause a doorway.

Young creators are especially at home in this space. For them, raised in the language of captions, memes, and micro-blogs, poetry offers authenticity. It embraces vulnerability over perfection, feeling over formality. It doesn’t demand polish; it invites truth.

We are, undeniably, in the midst of a creative shift — a poetic one. Artists are using digital platforms not just to publish, but to reclaim and redefine what poetry can be. And in a world increasingly shaped by speed and spectacle, the quiet intimacy of a poem stands out more than ever.

So yes, poetry is back — but it’s not a comeback in the traditional sense. It’s an evolution. A bold re-entry into our everyday lives, not as a relic of the past, but as a pulse of the present.

(The author is a contemporary fiction author, poet, and multidisciplinary artist)