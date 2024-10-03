Poweredby Dreamtime Learning is Set to Expand its Partnership With 100 Schools by The End of 2024

Poweredby Dreamtime Learning, under the visionary leadership of educationist Ms. Lina Ashar, is set to expand its partnership with 100 schools by the end of 2024. In the academic year 2025-2026, this innovative model will also introduce CBSE curriculum for students from Grade 1 to Grade 8.

Aligned with international standards, including the Cambridge Curriculum, Powered by Dreamtime Learning curriculum also features a gamified structure designed for self-mastery and is aligned with NEP 2020 standards. This new academic session will also include advanced phygital learning platforms to AR/VR tools, counsellor support, and robust curriculum offerings, becoming a comprehensive 360-degree holistic solution, tailored to both existing and futuristic schools.

Seeking to reshape the educational landscape, Ms Lina Ashar encourages a futuristic and adaptable curriculum that prepares students for the evolving demands of the 21st century. Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, said, “Education must transcend the traditional, rote-based approach and evolve to meet the needs of today’s world. We aim to prepare students for the future, fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Over the past year, we’ve focused on upgrading educational quality by integrating immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR) and 3D modelling into our classrooms, enabling students to interact with concepts in a more meaningful way. With new offerings and services, this 360-degree solution will be a game-changer for schools. It not only enhances traditional learning environments but also creates future-ready schools that foster critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation. We can transform how students learn, making it a more engaging, impactful, and future-oriented experience”.

Since its inception, Poweredby Dreamtime Learning has successfully partnered with 30 prestigious institutions which includes Finland International School Mumbai, Craft World School Cochin, Delhi Public School (DPS) Chhatarpur, Gardenia International School Kolkata, GeeKids Int. Pre School Chennai, St Willibrord International School Mumbai, all of which are leveraging its unique approach to enhance the quality of education.

Poweredby Dreamtime Learning’s vision is to create an educational ecosystem where technology enhances learning without losing sight of the importance of holistic development. This innovative module, features an advanced Learning Management System (LMS) for teachers, learners, and parents, along with 360-degree academic support for educators. The LMS enhances learning outcomes through its user-friendly interface, while also providing access to continuous teacher training programs. Additionally, the curriculum focuses on three key pillars of futuristic education: Brain & Behavioral Science, Entrepreneurial & Growth Mindset, and Social-Emotional Intelligence, empowering schools to adopt modern approaches without being constrained by franchise norms or additional costs.

The organization prioritizes sustainable development, ensuring environmental responsibility is embedded into its educational model, while also incorporating digital literacy to build tech competence among students. By focusing on these critical elements, Poweredby Dreamtime Learning is committed to expanding its reach, enhancing educational quality, and working closely with partner schools to implement ground-breaking learning methodologies. This solution not only empowers students to excel academically but also ensures they are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow’s world.