Prodigy Finance Offers Three Scholarship Awards totalling an amount of $19,000 for Global Students Starting Fall 2025

Bengaluru : We are thrilled to announce the Prodigy Finance Scholarship Program for students who are starting their classes in Fall 2025. With a total of $19,000 in awards, this scholarship aims to support talented students from Prodigy Finance-supported regions.

This competition features three exciting opportunities:

The Prodigy Finance General Scholarship - Two $5,000 prizes for students attending Prodigy-supported schools.

The Study North Carolina Student Matching Scholarship - One $1,000 prize for students planning to attend a Study North Carolina member institution.

Esade Future Female Leaders - One award of $8,000 designed to empower women attending an Esade graduate program.

Students can apply for a scholarship award regardless of the loan application status. This award can be used for tuition fees, living expenses, or other costs related to their studies.

To be eligible, applicants must be starting their studies in Fall 2025, be from a Prodigy-supported region, and be attending a Prodigy-supported school or a Study NC member institution for the Study North Carolina Scholarship.

Applications open on March 14, 2025 and close on April 14, 2025 at 8:00am EST. During this time, applicants must complete the scholarship application and answer essay questions assessing their financial need and academic merit. Applications will be reviewed from April 15 to May 1, 2025, and winners will be announced on May 2, 2025.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer of Prodigy Finance, states, “At Prodigy Finance, we believe education is the most powerful tool to change lives and communities. Through these Fall 2025 scholarships, we proudly support students who show exceptional talent. We are not only funding studies but investing in innovation and future leaders.”

We encourage all eligible students to apply for these scholarships and take advantage of this opportunity to support their academic journey. Applications will be available on the Prodigy Finance website starting March 14, 2025.

Prodigy Finance is an international student loan provider that specialises in collateral-free loans without requiring a co-signer. Recently, Prodigy Finance launched a new initiative offering a co-signer loan option with a lower interest rate specifically for Indian students. This option allows Indian students the flexibility to choose between a co-signer loan or a no co-signer loan, depending on their financial needs.

For more information on the Prodigy Finance Scholarships and to apply, please visit https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/.