Prof. J. Anuradha Assumes Charge as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) , announced that Prof. J. Anuradha (Anuradha Jonnalagadda Tadakamalla) has taken charge as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor w.e.f. 13-03-2026. The transition follows the successful completion of the tenure of Prof. B. J. Rao, who was relieved on 12-03-2026 on attaining the age of 70 years.

Prof. J. Anuradha, the senior-most professor at the university, steps into the role in accordance with the University Acts & Statutes. A distinguished academic and a renowned exponent of Kuchipudi dance, Prof. Anuradha has been a cornerstone of the university’s academic community for over three decades. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Head of the Department of Dance and Dean, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication.

Prof. Anuradha completed both her postgraduate and doctoral studies at the UoH: Master of Performing Arts (MPA) in Dance (Kuchipudi) in 1990 and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Dance in 1996. Since joining as faculty at UoH in 1993 (while still a research scholar), eventually becoming the first woman to hold the office of Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) at the university. Prof. Anuradha has played a pivotal role in establishing dance as a rigorous academic discipline. Her contributions include:

•Academic Leadership: Serving multiple terms as Head of the Department and as Dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication.

•Research & Mentorship: Guiding 12 PhD scholars and authoring/editing six volumes on South Indian art and dance history.

•National Contribution: Serving as a subject expert for the UGC and a resource person for the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Speaking on her new responsibility, Prof. J. Anuradha stated: "I see this as a way of giving back to the institution that has been my home for most of my career. My focus will be on ensuring the smooth continuity of administrative and academic functions during this transition period. The University of Hyderabad has a legacy of excellence, and I intend to uphold those standards while we await the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor."