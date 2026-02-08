Professionals are ready to learn—time and affordability stand in the way reveal survey

Bengaluru: Continuous learning has become a mainstream career priority in India, with 78% of working professionals saying ongoing upskilling is critical for long-term career growth, according to a new survey by jobs and talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME). However, the survey reveals a significant gap between intent and action, as nearly two-thirds of respondents cite lack of time or high course costs as key obstacles to consistent learning.

The survey, conducted among 2,854 professionals across industries, shows that while awareness and motivation to upskill are high, sustained learning remains a challenge. Only 43% of respondents said they manage to upskill on a weekly basis. A further 26% reported learning monthly, while another 26% said they upskill only a few times a year or rarely, highlighting how work pressures and affordability concerns are limiting regular skill development.

The findings also point to a strong link between learning frequency and confidence in future employability. Just 32% of professionals said they are very confident their skills will remain relevant over the next three years. Confidence levels were significantly higher among respondents who upskill weekly, while those who learn infrequently expressed greater uncertainty and anxiety about keeping pace with rapidly evolving job requirements.

Leadership and technology-related capabilities emerged as the top upskilling priorities. Communication, leadership, and management skills accounted for 28% of selections, followed closely by AI, data science, and automation skills at 25%. Digital and technology tools were chosen by 18% of respondents, while marketing, sales, and product skills accounted for 16%. Domain-specific expertise such as finance and healthcare was selected by 11%, and sustainability or green skills by 8%, reflecting a workforce balancing people management with digital transformation.

Future readiness was identified as the strongest motivator for upskilling. About 44% of respondents said they learn to prepare for future job opportunities, while 36% cited the need to stay relevant in their current roles. Aspirations for higher pay or promotion motivated 29%, and 24% said personal interest drives their learning efforts.

Looking ahead, professionals appear to be prioritising broader career shifts over incremental improvements. Around 27% said they aim to learn a completely new skill area, while 20% plan to focus on leadership or management growth. Another 17% intend to deepen their current domain expertise, and 12% are preparing for international or remote work opportunities. Only 4% said they are not planning to upskill at present.

Time and cost stood out as the most significant barriers to consistent learning. Lack of time was cited by 25% of respondents, while 21% pointed to the high cost of courses. Uncertainty around which skills to learn (12%) and lack of employer support (10%) also contributed to slower upskilling momentum.

In terms of learning formats, flexibility emerged as a clear preference. Online self-paced courses were favoured by 38% of respondents, followed by company-led or employer-sponsored programmes at 24%. Formal certifications (15%), short bootcamps or workshops (12%), and mentorship (11%) were also seen as valuable options.

Overall, the survey underscores that while India’s professionals are highly motivated to upskill, closing the gap between intent and execution will require more time-efficient learning models, stronger employer support, and greater affordability to enable consistent, long-term skill development.