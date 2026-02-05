Public Health 2026: What Universities Must Do to Equip Students for the Next Global Health Crisis

By Dr. Ranjana Raghunathan, Assistant Professor, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Vidyashilp University

The next global health crisis will not arrive with a single label or timeline. It may emerge as a climate-linked disease outbreak, a surge in antimicrobial resistance, a mental health emergency, or a crisis driven by misinformation and delayed care. India is already navigating intersecting risks, making preparedness less about episodic response and more about sustained progress through better access to services, awareness, and resilient systems.

India’s total health expenditure remains at approximately 3.8% of GDP, significantly lower than the global average of 6–7%. Despite improvements in insurance coverage, nearly 40% of healthcare spending continues to be out-of-pocket, turning health shocks into immediate economic distress for households. Access to healthcare also varies widely across geography, gender, caste, and income. These realities underline a critical truth: public health preparedness cannot rest solely with hospitals and governments. Universities must play a central role in shaping how future citizens understand, respond to, and lead during health crises.

The first shift universities must make is to treat public health literacy as a civic competency, not a specialist domain. Every graduate—across engineering, business, design, education, and the humanities—should understand the fundamentals of disease transmission, risk communication, health ethics, and health systems. This can be achieved through interdisciplinary coursework, applied research, internships, and community-based projects. India’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), operational for over two decades, offers a useful lens to examine how data collection, governance, and community behaviour intersect—and where gaps persist.

Second, universities must embrace One Health and climate–health perspectives. Rising temperatures, water stress, urban density, and zoonotic spillovers are no longer future risks; they are present realities. Preparing students to engage with these challenges requires learning that connects environmental science, data analytics, behavioural research, public policy, and design. Public health crises rarely sit within disciplinary boundaries, and education must reflect this complexity.

Third, data capability must be paired with data trust. The COVID-19 pandemic showed that dashboards and models are only as effective as the social contexts in which they operate. Ethnographic approaches—community immersion, behavioural inquiry, and listening to lived experience—help students understand why people delay care, how misinformation spreads, and what drives compliance or resistance during crises.

Fourth, universities must address looming challenges such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and mental health. In India, an estimated 2.7 lakh deaths in 2021 were attributable to bacterial AMR, making it one of the most urgent public health threats facing the country. Addressing AMR requires innovation not only in clinical practice, but also in diagnostics, infection control, supply chains, and policy implementation—areas where interdisciplinary university ecosystems can make meaningful contributions.

Mental health presents an equally pressing, though often less visible, public health challenge. The National Mental Health Survey of India estimates that nearly one in seven Indians lives with a mental health condition, while treatment gaps remain wide due to stigma, workforce shortages, and uneven access to care. Suicide remains among the leading causes of death among young adults. “Mental health awareness and incorporation of such knowledge within public health systems of delivery are also crucial.” Universities, as living social environments, are uniquely placed to normalise early intervention, peer support, and preventive mental health practices.

Globally, the World Health Organization has warned that loneliness and social disconnection constitute a growing public health crisis, with strong links to mental illness, chronic disease, and premature mortality. Preparing students for future health challenges must therefore include attention to social connection, belonging, and community resilience.

By 2026, public health preparedness will depend not only on doctors and policymakers, but on universities that teach students to think systemically, collaborate across sectors, listen deeply, and respond early. In a world of compounded risks, education itself becomes one of the most powerful public health interventions.