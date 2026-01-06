Public speaking emerges as career deal-breaker for youth

Hyderabad: In an increasingly competitive academic and professional landscape, experts warn that public speaking skills have become a decisive factor in determining career success among young people. While academic qualifications and technical expertise remain essential, an inability to communicate ideas confidently is emerging as a major obstacle to career growth.

Public speaking today extends far beyond stage performances. It plays a vital role in elocution contests, debates, youth festivals, panel discussions, group discussions, and job interviews. Many young individuals, despite possessing strong academic or professional credentials, fail to gain recognition due to their inability to articulate their thoughts effectively.

“Many talented youths lose opportunities not because they lack ability, but because they cannot present their competence convincingly,” said a communication expert. “In interviews and group discussions, silence is often mistaken for a lack of confidence or leadership potential.”

Recruiters and academic institutions are increasingly assessing candidates on how clearly they express ideas, respond to questions, and handle pressure situations. Those who hesitate to speak up often remain unnoticed, while articulate peers progress more rapidly into leadership and career opportunities.

Public speaking is also closely linked to leadership development. Participation in debates, student bodies, panels, and public forums helps young people build confidence, visibility, and influence. Those who acquire communication skills early tend to stand out, while others with equal or even greater knowledge struggle to make an impact.

Addressing this growing concern, Media Junction, a Hyderabad-based public speaking training institute, is organising a four-day practical workshop on public speaking from January 8 to 11, between 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm. The programme will be held at Parthani Towers, Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

The workshop aims to help participants overcome stage fear, build confidence, and communicate effectively through hands-on practice and personalised guidance. To ensure focused attention, participation is limited to 15 candidates on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Public speaking is not an inborn talent; it is a learnable skill,” said D. Kalpana, Director of Media Junction. “With the right training and practice, youth can transform their knowledge into confidence, visibility, and career success.”