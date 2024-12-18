Pursuing Higher Education in the UK? Here are the Top Scholarships for Indian Students

The UK has long been a sought-after destination for international students, particularly from India. Its appeal lies in a unique combination of world-class universities, a rich blend of global cultures, and a reputation for academic excellence. Notably, the UK consistently dominates the international rankings. According to the QS World University Rankings 2025, 4 out of the top 10 global universities are from the UK, underscoring its position as a leader in higher education. For Indian students aspiring to broaden their horizons, the UK offers not just an education but a transformative journey that bridges academic ambition with cultural enrichment.

A UK degree is more than just a qualification; it represents a stepping stone to global opportunities, enhancing both professional prospects and personal growth. However, while the UK remains an outstanding choice for higher education, prospective students should explore the diverse financial aid and scholarship options available. These funding opportunities ensure that talented students from various backgrounds can access quality education without being limited by financial constraints.

IDP Education has curated a list of scholarships that Indian students can explore to access affordable yet high-quality education:

1. GREAT Scholarships

Offered by the British Council and the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign, international students, including those from India, can receive financial assistance to study one-year postgraduate programmes in the country. Each scholarship awards £10,000 towards tuition costs. In the 2025-26 academic year, over 200 scholarships are being offered by over 70 universities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland with the goal of giving Indian students access to high-quality education in the UK. Additionally, Indian students who specialise in Science and Technology or Justice and Law are eligible for special postgraduate scholarships. Applications for the academic year 2025-26, will be announced later this year.

2. Commonwealth Scholarships

Talented students from Commonwealth nations, including India, are eligible to apply for scholarships and fellowships from the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK. These scholarships support postgraduate education and aid in the growth of future leaders and qualified professionals. Approximately 700 students from all over the world receive this each year. Commonwealth Scholarships cover tuition, living expenses, travel expenses, and other necessary study-related costs, with an emphasis on academic merit and the opportunity to make a positive influence in their home countries.

The scholarships are offered under six CSC development themes:

· Science and technology for development

· Strengthening health systems and capacity

· Promoting global prosperity

· Strengthening global peace, security, and governance

· Strengthening resilience and response to crises

· Access, inclusion, and opportunity

3. Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships

Scholarships from the Charles Wallace India Trust are available to Indian professionals, artists, and students who want to pursue certain academic or research endeavours in the UK. These scholarships, which emphasise cultural interaction and cultivate competence in fields including visual arts, heritage conservation, music, and more, support either short-term visits or longer-term programs. Short-term grants (typically three weeks) in the arts or heritage conservation are typically available, whereas long-term funds are typically for a full-time MA programme (maximum one year). The trust seeks to develop talent and improve India-UK educational relations. Living expenses and course fees in the UK are covered by the long-term grant. Additionally, it gives GBP 600 for travel. The short-term grant, on the other hand, is a one-time grant of £1,500 to cover the expenses of their brief visit to the UK. Applications for the 2025-26 round will open in January 2025 and close on 28 February 2025.

4. British Council Women in STEM Scholarship

Outstanding Indian women wanting to pursue master's degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects at UK universities are supported by the British Council's Women in STEM Scholarship. The scholarship initiative, which is in collaboration with 21 UK universities, aims to promote gender diversity and expand girls' and women's access to STEM possibilities. Tuition, stipends, travel costs, visa fees, health insurance, and English language support are all covered by the scholarships. Scholarships for 2025-26 will be announced later this year.

5. Chevening Scholarships

Chevening is the UK Government’s international scholarship programme. Prospective students are granted scholarships to study in the UK for a year on a fully financed master's degree programme, which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and partner organisations. Being chosen has several advantages, including fully paid tuition, access to some of the world's renowned educational institutions, unique networking possibilities, and the ability to experience the diverse culture of the UK. Applications for the year 2025-26 are now closed and will open for the next academic year.