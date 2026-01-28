Republic Day community initiative for children in Hyderabad

On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Ta.MA.Sha Veg Café organised a community initiative for children in Hyderabad, centred on unity and social responsibility. The programme was led by Founder Mahender Vyas and Co-Founder A.K. Solanky, in collaboration with NextGen Hope & Kalyan Sanstha under the guidance of its Founder and Chairperson, Aarohi Rawat.

The day featured outdoor games, simple learning activities, and an introduction to pickleball, offering children exposure to a new sport. Nutritious vegetarian meals were served, and each child received school bags and notebooks as a supportive gesture towards their education and overall well-being.