Republic Day community initiative for children in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 4:15 PM IST
On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Ta.MA.Sha Veg Café organised a community initiative for children in Hyderabad, centred on unity and social responsibility. The programme was led by Founder Mahender Vyas and Co-Founder A.K. Solanky, in collaboration with NextGen Hope & Kalyan Sanstha under the guidance of its Founder and Chairperson, Aarohi Rawat.

The day featured outdoor games, simple learning activities, and an introduction to pickleball, offering children exposure to a new sport. Nutritious vegetarian meals were served, and each child received school bags and notebooks as a supportive gesture towards their education and overall well-being.

