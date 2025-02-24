Revolutionising career guidance: Role of AI & data in student careers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is heralding sweeping changes across business verticals. Its impact on the education sector is also profound. Especially the way the technology guides students on their career prospects is simply phenomenal. Data-based AI platforms analyse industry data and offer aspirants tailored recommendations to carve successful careers in the field of their choice. Here’s a complete lowdown on how AI is revolutionising the career counselling segment:

1. Precise Foresight: Forecasting future roles with high accuracy makes AI such an important tool for career counselling. Students are concerned about changing career scenarios and want to have accurate answers on relevant skills and industries. By analysing vast levels of data, AI platforms can analyse students’ preferences and offer the best recommendations aligned with the growth prospects of the industry of their choice.

2. Data-based Decisions: Real-time data processing capabilities of AI can play a crucial role in shaping the career preferences of aspirants. AI delivers data-based insights on a variety of parameters such as industry demand and relevant skills among others. These insights help students adapt to market trends and make informed decisions aligning well with the changing realities of the job market. This adaptability also plays a crucial role in making students flexible and versatile in their professional careers.

3. Skills Development: AI helps students identify skill gaps and fill them by undertaking relevant courses and training sessions. The technology can also be used to offer one-to-one interactive sessions besides enabling aspirant groups to stay updated with industry-relevant competencies. This personalised, targeted training enhances students’ employability and helps them develop the skills needed to make a successful career in the corporate world.

4. Personal Assistance: The feature of personal assistance offered by AI-driven counselling platforms is playing a crucial role in democratizing career services. Students can use the personal assistance features for seeking information, exploring careers, and solving doubts related to their career prospects. Chatbots, for example, can be used to guide students and answer their queries in their native language. This vernacular ability makes these chatbots easy to use and accessible to a wide range of user groups.

5. Predictive Analytics: One of the critical questions students face is how the job market will evolve in the short to long-term horizons. The predictive analysis of AI is immensely beneficial in this regard. Especially issues related to global job markets, geo-political impact, and tariff wars can be studied with AI and accordingly, students can strategically make career choices. This, in turn, will help students position themselves favourably in the rapidly changing job market and achieve their dream of having a fulfilling career.

6. Growth mindset: AI platforms encourage students to continuously learn, evolve, and upgrade their skills for better growth and development. This holistic, 360-degree approach towards a career leads to the development of a growth mindset, something that is essential to making a fulfilling career in the corporate world. A growth orientation is also required for learning throughout the career journey and reaching the pinnacles of success.

Data-driven AI platforms can transform the very face of career counselling services. Students can benefit from AI’s analyses and predictive capabilities, helping them identify relevant opportunities across industrial sectors. AI also offers personalised recommendations and helps students achieve a growth-oriented mindset through various training and development modules. Further, AI-based virtual assistants can automate menial tasks and allow career advisors to focus on mentoring and supporting students throughout their journey of career progression.

(The author is Managing Partner at EduShine Search Partners)