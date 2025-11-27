RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: City Slip and Admit Card Details
RRB has announced the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam date for 2025. The exam will be held on 20 December, with the city slip releasing on 9 or 10 December.
RRB has confirmed that the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam for 2025 will be held on 20 December 2025. Candidates can download the exam schedule from rrbcd.gov.in.
City Slip & Admit Card Dates
City intimation slip: 9 or 10 December 2025
Admit card: 4 days before the exam
Aadhaar Is Mandatory
Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card for biometric verification.
Those who haven't linked or authenticated Aadhaar can do it on rrbapply.gov.in.
How to Download Schedule
- Visit rrbcd.gov.in
- Click “CEN 06/2024 NTPC – Undergraduate”
- Select “CBT 2 Schedule”
- The schedule will download automatically