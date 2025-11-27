  1. Home
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: City Slip and Admit Card Details

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: City Slip and Admit Card Details
RRB has announced the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam date for 2025. The exam will be held on 20 December, with the city slip releasing on 9 or 10 December.

RRB has confirmed that the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam for 2025 will be held on 20 December 2025. Candidates can download the exam schedule from rrbcd.gov.in.

City Slip & Admit Card Dates

City intimation slip: 9 or 10 December 2025

Admit card: 4 days before the exam

Aadhaar Is Mandatory

Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card for biometric verification.

Those who haven't linked or authenticated Aadhaar can do it on rrbapply.gov.in.

How to Download Schedule

  • Visit rrbcd.gov.in
  • Click “CEN 06/2024 NTPC – Undergraduate”
  • Select “CBT 2 Schedule”
  • The schedule will download automatically

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood says the cleaning will be carried out by temporarily diverting sewer flow between two manholes through a bypass line while advanced machinery removes the accumulated silt

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

National News

More
