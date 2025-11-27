RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: City Slip and Admit Card Details

RRB has confirmed that the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam for 2025 will be held on 20 December 2025. Candidates can download the exam schedule from rrbcd.gov.in.

City Slip & Admit Card Dates

City intimation slip: 9 or 10 December 2025

Admit card: 4 days before the exam

Aadhaar Is Mandatory

Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card for biometric verification.

Those who haven't linked or authenticated Aadhaar can do it on rrbapply.gov.in.

How to Download Schedule