SBI Clerk 2026: Apply Now for 6589 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

x

Highlights

State Bank of India has started recruitment for 6589 Junior Associate (Clerk) posts. Check eligibility, age limit, important dates, and how to apply online before August 26.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for Clerk (Junior Associate) posts. There are 6589 vacancies in total.

You can apply on the official website: sbi.co.in

Important Dates

  • Last date to apply: 26 August 2025

Who Can Apply?

  • Age: You must be 20 to 28 years old as of 1 April 2025
  • Education: You should have completed your graduation in any subject
  • Final-year students can also apply if they finish their degree by 31 December 2025

Selection Process

1. Prelims Test (Online)

  • 100 marks
  • 1 hour time

2. Main Test (Online)

  • 200 marks
  • 2 hours 40 minutes

3. Local Language Test

If you didn’t study the local language in school, you must take a test

Application Fee

  • ₹750 for General, OBC and EWS categories
  • Free for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen
