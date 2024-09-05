Live
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:
OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme
Description:
OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging to Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.
Eligibility:
Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 3.5 lakh from all sources. Aggregate marks secured by candidates in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 80% or above (with the exception of children with single parents or orphans) and 65% in the previous class/semester/year (if applicable).
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 30,000 (fixed amount)
Last Date to Apply:
18-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Nikon Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than INR 6 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 1,00,000
Last Date to Apply:
20-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
U-Go Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
U-Go Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative by U-Go to financially support young women pursuing professional graduation courses.
Eligibility:
Open to young women pursuing the first year of professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc., in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in Classes 10 and 12. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 60,000 per year for the length of the program
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 4:
Intuit Rise Girl Child Education Program 2024-25
Description:
Intuit India is dedicated to empowering underprivileged girl students from Class 8 through graduation by providing comprehensive educational support. This support will help these students achieve their full potential, paving the way for a brighter future!
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of up to INR 46,305
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 5:
Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative by Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to ₹1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.
Last Date to Apply:
15-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: