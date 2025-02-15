SI-Global India’s global university fair comes to Hyderabad

SI-Global India, a leading provider of international education opportunities established by SI-UK, today announced a day-long global university fair in Hyderabad. This fair will be held on 18 February 2025 at the Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Hyderabad fair is a part of SI-Global India’s Global University Fair that is set to be held in 10 different cities over a period of one-month from 14 February till 01 March 2025.

SI-Global India is growing its reach to offer an exclusive platform for students hoping to study abroad, building on the success of SI-UK, which has assisted thousands of students in getting admitted to esteemed UK colleges. By providing firsthand information on admissions procedures, scholarships, visa requirements, and employment opportunities, the Global Education Fair 2025 seeks to assist students in making well-informed academic decisions.

This year, representatives from over 35 universities - University College London, University of Bath, King's College London, University of Birmingham, Australian National University, Deakin University, Macquarie University, University of Canterbury, University of Waikato, Massey University, Lakehead University, Brock University, University of Windsor, University of Guelph, Arizona State University, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Dayton, Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts, and many other well-known universities from UK, Australia, Canada, USA, UEA will provide in-depth information about their academic programmes.

Commenting on the upcoming fair, Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director of SI-Global and SI-UK India, said, “This year’s SI-Global University Fair 2025 is special as we have expanded our global reach to bring Indian students’ information of and access to educational institutions from 7 different countries. Owing to the overwhelming response we receive from the student community every year. This year we have brought over 35 leading universities together for their benefit.”

In addition to university contacts, SI-Global experts will offer free profile assessments, guaranteeing that students receive tailored advice to improve their chances of studying abroad.

Students who are planning to study abroad and explore universities from the UK, Australia, Canada, USA, UEA and more are encouraged to attend this exclusive event and register for the fair at https://global.studyin-uk.com/global-university-fair-2025-si-global