Smile Foundation, Telangana Govt Partner to Boost Education in Adilabad

Smile Foundation, a leading Indian development organisation, dedicated to education and empowerment since 2002, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education, Adilabad, Government of Telangana. This strategic partnership establishes structured district-level collaboration to strengthen public education delivery in Adilabad, one of the state’s aspirational and tribal districts. It enables coordinated action with the district administration on priority initiatives, providing streamlined access to over 200 government schools for systemic improvements in learning outcomes, student support, and school-level interventions.

Smile Foundation's flagship Mission Education programme, benefitting over 20 lakh children nationwide, will drive holistic interventions including remedial classes, teacher capacity building, digital tools, and socio-emotional support. In Adilabad, the focus addresses foundational gaps in language, math, and environmental studies, complementing Telangana's National Education Policy efforts.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of S Rajeshwar, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) and In-charge of Education, Adilabad, and Sushanta Kumar Bhuyan, Senior Director Programmes, Smile Foundation, Kishore M, Senior Manager, Smile Foundation, along with district administration officials. The occasion also marked the inauguration of a toll-free Education Helpline for Class 10th board exam students, underscoring shared commitment to last-mile access and sustained engagement.

S Rajeshwar, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) and In-charge of Education, Adilabad, said, "This collaboration will transform our government schools, boosting learning outcomes through innovative, community-driven interventions in Adilabad."

Speaking on the collaboration, Santanu Mishra, Co-founder of Smile Foundation said, "This association marks a significant step towards bringing educational excellence in rural Telangana. By partnering with the government, we aim to empower thousands of children in more than 200 schools, fostering equitable learning and ensuring a dignified future."