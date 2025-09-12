SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Begins: 28 Lakh Candidates, New Rules & Laptop Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 Tier 1 exam on September 12. A total of 28,14,604 candidates have registered this year. The exam will be held from September 12 to 26 at 260 centres across 129 cities.

For the first time, laptops are being used in some Kolkata centres to make the exam more flexible and modern.

SSC has assured smooth arrangements at all centres. If any technical issue occurs, the system will be replaced quickly without loss of time. Staff will be present to support candidates.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given on their hall tickets. Any malpractice or violation will invite strict action.

A feedback portal is available on ssc.gov.in for candidates to share their exam experience.

The SSC Chairman advised candidates to appear with confidence, honesty, and trust in their preparation.

This year, a new normalisation system will be used for exams held in multiple shifts. Percentile ranks within each shift will ensure fairness.

SSC has also warned against sharing or discussing question papers. Under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, such offences are non-bailable and punishable.