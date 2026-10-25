Student Agrim Sharma shines at the National Under-9 Chess Championship 2026

Agrim Sharma, a student of Birla Open Minds International School, Dehradun, participated in the National Under-9 Chess Championship 2026, marking his first appearance at a national-level chess tournament. The championship brought together young chess players from across the country, providing participants with an opportunity to compete against opponents from different regions and gain experience in a national-level sporting event.

For Agrim, the tournament was an opportunity to test his skills in a competitive setting and gain exposure to higher-level play. Competing in the under-nine category, he took part in matches that required concentration, strategic planning and decision-making.

Participation in a national championship can also help young players understand different playing styles, assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement. The experience provides an opportunity to learn from competitive games and prepare for future tournaments.

Anita Saini, Principal of Birla Open Minds International School, Dehradun, congratulated Agrim on his participation in the championship. She said competing at the national level was an important milestone and noted his interest in chess and commitment to the game. She also expressed the hope that he would continue developing his skills and have opportunities to participate in future competitions.

Chess is increasingly included among extracurricular activities in schools, offering students opportunities to develop concentration, logical reasoning and problem-solving skills. Competitive tournaments also introduce young players to the discipline involved in preparing for matches and managing decisions under pressure.

Agrim's participation highlights the role of school-level encouragement in helping students explore interests beyond the classroom. For young players entering competitive chess, national tournaments offer exposure to a wider field of participants and provide experience that can inform their continued training. As he progresses in the game, further practice and participation in tournaments will provide opportunities to build on the experience gained at the national championship.