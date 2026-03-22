Student Hackathon Draws 400 Participants from Nearly 40 Institutions

A 48-hour hackathon hosted at JK Lakshmipat University brought together more than 400 participants from nearly 40 institutions, with student teams competing to turn technology ideas into working prototypes under tight deadlines.

The event, titled HackJKLU v5.0, followed a Greek mythology theme and focused on problem-solving across a range of technology areas, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, data science, and financial technology. Participants worked in teams through an intensive development cycle, moving from concept to prototype over two days.

The competition drew students from different academic backgrounds, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of current technology challenges. Teams were supported by academic mentors and industry professionals during the event, and their projects were assessed by a panel made up of faculty members and industry experts.

According to the organisers, the judging process aimed to balance technical quality with practical relevance. In addition to the overall competition, teams were also recognised in specific domains such as AI, blockchain, fintech, and cybersecurity.

Team Mirage from LNMIIT won the top prize, while Team Octane from JKLU was named first runner-up and Team Neuronest from Arya College secured second runner-up. The top award carried a prize of ₹50,000.

Alongside the hackathon, student clubs at the university organised a range of parallel activities that gave the event a wider campus festival atmosphere. These included cultural performances, gaming activities, coding contests, media-based events, and astronomy-related sessions.

The programme also included panel discussions and expert talks on topics related to artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, research, and career readiness. One session focused on interview preparation in the context of changing expectations in the AI era.

The event reflected the growing use of hackathons in higher education as platforms for collaborative learning, rapid prototyping, and industry-academic engagement.