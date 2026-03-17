Students celebrates PRARAMBH 2K26 intra-collegiate fest

Hyderabad: Avinash College of Commerce hosted PRARAMBH 2K26, an intra-collegiate fest, at its Secunderabad campus, bringing together students from various colleges across Hyderabad.

The event began with an inauguration ceremony that included a ribbon-cutting, a flash mob performance, and a prayer song. A range of activities were conducted during the fest, such as dance and singing competitions, a fashion show, IPL auction, e-sports, Young Manager, Cine Quest, treasure hunt, flash card, face off, and blind betrayal.

Approximately 600 students representing 50 colleges took part in the event. Participants engaged in cultural competitions, recreational activities, and food stalls set up on the premises.

Dr. Srikanta Lahari Sagi, Principal, stated that the event reflected the institution’s focus on innovation and student participation. Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman, acknowledged the efforts of the organizers and noted the importance of such events in encouraging collaboration among students.

Winners across various categories were awarded certificates, mementos, and cash prizes. The event highlighted the college’s emphasis on overall student development.