Students from Greenwood High recognised at IIM Bangalore for Innovative Mentorship Platform

Showcasing entrepreneurial clarity, structured problem-solving, and a strong social impact orientation, Team Mentorly from Greenwood High International School was declared the Overall Winner at the Grand Finale of Youth Udyami 2026. The competition was hosted by Prayaas, the social responsibility initiative led by students of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The winning team, comprising Andrea Rosa Alen, Sanchi Jawaria, and Radhika Katti, all IBDP Year 1 students, impressed the jury with Mentorly, a digital mentorship platform aimed at addressing persistent gaps in academic and career guidance for high school students navigating global university applications.

Youth Udyami 2026 is a year-long entrepreneurship programme that brought together students from Classes 10 to 12 and guided them through stages of problem identification, validation, business modelling, and solution development. The grand finale, held at the IIM Bangalore campus, saw shortlisted teams present scalable, real-world business solutions before an eminent jury. Through this initiative, Prayaas seeks to foster entrepreneurial thinking among young learners and enable them to translate passion-driven ideas into practical, socially relevant ventures.

Mentorly is built on a simple yet powerful premise: making the college application journey more accessible, structured, and less overwhelming. The platform draws on insights and data collected from successful university applicants who now serve as mentors. Students begin by entering their academic background, subject interests, preferred universities and countries, along with optional financial considerations. An embedded AI engine synthesises this information to generate a personalised, month-wise actionable roadmap tailored to each user’s profile.

The platform recommends relevant courses and universities aligned with a student’s goals and provides detailed guidance on application requirements, preparation strategies, campus life, and future career prospects. Students can connect directly with mentors best suited to their aspirations, ask a capped number of focused questions, and participate in monthly live sessions. The AI assistant, trained exclusively on verified mentor data, ensures reliability and contextual accuracy in responding to queries. Mentorly has reportedly guided more than 10,000 students across 50 countries, partnered with over 500 universities worldwide, and achieved a 94 per cent admission success rate.

The jury observed that Mentorly demonstrated strong problem validation, a scalable delivery model, and a clear implementation pathway through structured mentorship frameworks and expert engagement. The solution stood out for effectively combining social relevance with practical feasibility, reflecting a mature understanding of user needs and long-term impact.

“We are immensely proud of our students for their clarity of thought, structured execution, and commitment to solving real challenges faced by their peers. Their achievement reflects Greenwood High’s emphasis on critical thinking, innovation, and purpose-driven learning,” said Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School.