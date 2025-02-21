Students in stable condition, says NMIMS Hyderabad after suspected food poisoning

Hyderabad : All students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Hyderabad, who reported symptoms of illness after consuming food at the campus mess, are in stable condition, the institute said on Friday.

The management called it an isolated incident in which 27 out of 1,200 residents reported symptoms of illness after consuming food at the campus mess.

The institute said on Friday that approximately 1,000 students consumed the mess food. While a small fraction of students experienced discomfort, immediate medical attention was provided under the guidance of expert doctors.

Students were first attended to in the library to ensure hydration and timely care, following which they were shifted to the hospital as a precautionary measure to provide them with the best possible treatment, it said.

NMIMS Hyderabad stated that all affected students are in stable condition and will be discharged soon.

"NMIMS Hyderabad reaffirms its commitment to student health and safety. We uphold the highest standards of hygiene and food safety across all our campuses," the institute said in a statement.

It assured that it will implement stricter guidelines on external food sources entering the campus to further safeguard student health. The administration will continue to closely monitor the situation and reinforce all necessary measures to ensure the well-being of students.

Some students exhibited symptoms of nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever after consuming food in the mess at the NMIMS campus located in Jadcherla near Hyderabad.

The administration had come under criticism for treating affected students on the premises instead of shifting them to a hospital.

On learning about the incident, Jadcherla MLA P. Anirudh Reddy visited the institute and asked the administration to shift the affected students to the hospital.

A section of students had voiced concern over the incident and demanded immediate measures to improve the quality of food.