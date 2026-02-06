Students showcase sporting talent at annual sports meet 'SYNERGY 2025–26’

Hyderabad: Sanctus World School successfully conducted its first-ever Annual Sports Meet, SYNERGY 2025–26, across its Shamshabad and B.N. Reddy campuses, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey. The multi-campus sporting event laid a strong foundation for fostering a vibrant sports culture, offering students a dynamic platform to demonstrate athletic talent, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

The meet featured more than 20 indoor and outdoor sporting disciplines, including track and field events, chess, karate, cricket, and fitness-based competitions, with participation from students across all age groups. Highlights of the event included a disciplined march past, synchronized drills, and yoga formations, reflecting structured training, unity, and precision. House-wise competitions further encouraged sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Aligned with the school’s core philosophy of Vidya, Sanskriti, and Samriddhi, SYNERGY 2025–26 emphasized learning beyond the classroom and the importance of holistic development. As a CBSE institution with Finnish academic collaboration, Sanctus World School integrates global educational practices with robust co-curricular programs, a synergy clearly evident throughout the event.

The sports meet was organized under the vision of CMD Mr. D. Rajeshwar Reddy and the academic leadership of Director Mrs. D. Haritha Reddy. Mr. Reddy personally felicitated the achievers and presented awards, motivating students to strive for excellence.

“SYNERGY is a celebration of discipline, determination, and teamwork. Sports play a crucial role in shaping confident and resilient individuals, and this inaugural meet marks the beginning of a strong sporting legacy at Sanctus World School,” said Mr. D. Rajeshwar Reddy, CMD.