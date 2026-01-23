Telangana and AP Councils strengthen collaboration in higher education

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) held a high-level meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was led by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof K Madhu Murty, Chairman of APSCHE, along with senior officials from both councils.

The discussions focused on enhancing academic excellence, promoting research and innovation, fostering institutional partnerships, and improving student development initiatives across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Both chairmen emphasised the importance of collaboration in equipping students with skills in emerging and advanced technologies to meet global academic and industry requirements.

Prof Madhu Murty briefed the Telangana delegation on Andhra Pradesh’s initiatives, including programmes in Quantum Technologies and the extensive implementation of NPTEL online courses aimed at improving teaching quality and expanding access to high-quality learning resources for students and faculty.

Prof Balakista Reddy stressed the need for both councils to actively share expertise, best practices and resources to strengthen the higher education ecosystem. He underlined the importance of evolving progressive educational policies and exploring joint initiatives that would contribute to the holistic development of institutions, faculty, and students.

As a symbolic gesture of cooperation, both chairmen exchanged the Council Diaries – 2026, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing higher education in the region.