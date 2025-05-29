Telangana government confers Gaddar Film Award 2024 on ‘Mana Cinema… First Reel’ as Best Film Book

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has selected the book 'Mana Cinema… First Reel', authored by Dr Rentala Jayadeva, for the Best Film Book category under the Gaddar Film Awards – 2024. The award was announced on Thursday by a jury of experts at a press conference held in Hyderabad.

The book, published by EMESCO, examines the early history of South Indian cinema, with a particular focus on Telugu films. Based on over two decades of research, the work includes documentation from archival newspapers, photographs, and film advertisements dating back nearly a century.

According to the jury, Mana Cinema… First Reel was recognised for its in-depth research into lesser-known aspects of early Indian cinema, including developments from the silent film era to the advent of talkies.

One section of the book revisits the 1931 film Kalidas, commonly cited as Tamil cinema’s first talkie. Dr Jayadeva presents findings suggesting that a significant portion of the film was in Telugu, and argues that it should be acknowledged accordingly in Telugu cinema history.

The book also covers the production, distribution, and exhibition practices of early Indian films, and discusses the first full-length Telugu talkie Bhakta Prahlada. Dr Jayadeva’s earlier research on this film had led to revisions in the officially recognised date of Telugu Cinema Day, now marked on 6 February.

Dr Jayadeva is a senior journalist and film critic with more than three decades of experience. He previously received the Nandi Award in 2011 for Best Film Critic. His current recognition under the Gaddar Film Awards highlights continued interest in historical research on Telugu cinema.

The Gaddar Film Awards, named after the late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, were introduced by the Telangana government to honour contributions to cinema across various categories.