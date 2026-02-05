Telangana High Court dismisses single bench verdict on Group-1 Mains exam

The Telangana High Court has delivered a landmark ruling regarding the Group-1 Mains examination, overturning the decision of a single judge bench on Thursday. The verdict has brought relief to candidates who had secured jobs through the exam.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) conducted the Group-1 Mains exam from 21 to 27 October 2024. However, K. Parusharamulu from Shivanagar, Siddipet, along with others, filed petitions alleging irregularities in the evaluation process and requesting a judicial inquiry.

After hearing the petitions, the single judge bench cancelled the final marks list issued on 10 March and the general ranking list announced on 30 March. It also ordered the TPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts and declare new results. The judge stated that if re-evaluation was not feasible, the exam should be cancelled and conducted again.

Challenging these orders, the TPSC and several successful candidates appealed to the division bench, which has now delivered the final verdict.